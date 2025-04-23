A three-club race for Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton is reportedly over, with the former Titan agreeing to a contract extension with the blue and white.

A prodigious talent as a junior, Sexton had struggled to emerge as a regular NRL fixture on the Gold Coast and joined the Bulldogs in the middle of the 2023 season.

In and out of the side for his first 12 months at Belmore, he was given the fulltime nod as the Bulldogs' number seven in the middle of the 2024 season and hasn't taken a step back.

Off-contract at the end of 2025, Sexton's stock has grown expontentially with the Bulldogs making the finals last year and winning their first six games on the trot this go around.

The halfback has added a new spark and flavour to Canterbury's attack, and it's understood that in a market skinny for halves, another two clubs were in pursuit of Sexton.

The halfback though has decided to remain in blue and white until at least the end of 2027 per a News Corp report, inking a two-year extension.

It's understood the extension, which is yet to be formally agreed to, will be worth over half a million dollars per year in an enormous upgrade for the former Queensland junior Origin player.

The Bulldogs, who have been linked to but squashed a play for Lachlan Galvin from the Wests Tigers, will look at Sexton as their long-term number seven, and it could ultimately mean Drew Hutchison is on the look out for a new home.

“We've got interest from a couple of clubs, but our priority is getting a deal done with the Bulldogs,” Sexton's manager Tas Bartlett of PSM told the publication in the report.