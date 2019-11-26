Pre-Season Prediction: 2nd

Actual Finish: 3rd

Highlights:

– Liam Knight & Cam Murray: The loss of rep second rower Angus Chrichton could have been monsterous for the Bunnies, but after the emergence of Murray, he was hardly missed.

Murray became an elite level forward in a very short space of time, even replacing Chrichton on the Blues’ bench for must-win Origin Two.

Liam Knight went from fringe first grader to the clubs lead prop across the space of a season.

His efforts were such that Tom Burgess was relegated to the bench.

Campbell Graham and Corey Allan also became stars over the 2019 season.

– Adam Doueihi’s return from Injury: Another star on the rise is utility turn first choice number one Adam Doueihi.

Returning after a very serious knee injury the youngster looked very much at home in the fullback role.

Able to slot into the halves, centres or play off the bench, he looked a Jack of all trades, master of none type prospect until mid-2019. He’s not a must select after an incredible year.

– Two wins over the Roosters: Although it ultimately won’t count for much, it’s always fun to record a win over your rivals.

In the NRL there are no rivalries more fierce that between the Bunnies and Roosters.

Souths got the chocolates twice during the regular season before the Roosters got one back in the first week of the finals. Still, off-hand I can’t think of anyone else who beat the Chooks twice.

– Another Prelim: Another year another top-four finish and another prelim final appearance.

After falling agonisingly short last year against eventual premiers the Roosters there was always a chance of a hangover of sorts.

Wayne Bennett and his players ensured that was not to be as a return to a grand final playoff eventuated.

Low Lights:

– Medical Retirements: The majority of the rugby league world was saddened to see the premature end of Greg Inglis’ career.

He’s a polarising figure and has his detractors but one of the game’s legit best ever was not allowed to go out on his own terms was tough to watch.

Sam Burgess became the face of the club almost the second he arrived in red and green. He too was medically retired after failing to overcome a horror shoulder injury.

It’s almost impossible to imagine the Bunnies lining up without Inglis and Burgess next season.

– Another Prelim exit: I doubt you’d find too many fans upset to make it to a prelim for a second straight year but Bennett and co wanted to go one further.

To fall so close, yet again, must be incredibly frustrating for fans.

Again, I’d take a prelim next year if offered but Wayne Bennett arrived to take them all the way. Third time lucky?

– Post-Origin form slump: Prior to Origin, Souths were flying. Their big-name stars were flying. Their spine was absolutely humming.

Unfortunately the form of some of the Bunnies’ absolute best faultered post-Origin, mainly in the form of Walker and Cook.

Walker pre-Origin was on track to win the Dally M while Cook was untouchable. Neither were horrible after the series but it definitely impacted them.

Whether that was due to fatigue, or in Walker’s instance a dent to his confidence, it definitely slowed the Bunnies title run.

Star Player: Cameron Murray

As mentioned previously, Murray’s rise ensured that the departure of Angus Chrichton was barely felt.

Chrichton, after a slow start to his career in Bondi, ended up having an impressive season, but Murray’s 2019 definitely shaded him.

He was called into Origin Two and then Three under sudden a death environment, and played beyond his years.

The quickest player of the ball in the game, Murray creates time and space for his lethal number nine.

Murray made his Kangaroos debut against Tonga and will surely become a rep mainstay for the next decade.

At club level, he busted defensive lines for laughs and often turned momentum with a big run and quick play the ball.

Very very impressive!

Season Grading: B+

It’s hard to think of too many incidents where making a prelim can be looked upon as anything other positive, so this definitely wasn’t a failure year for Souths.

That said, given the start the Bunnies enjoyed, combined with their stacked roster and multiple Premiership-winning coach, fans of the famous red and green can be forgiven for feeling a little flat.

Bennett was seen as the master capable of taking the club that step further, and although he very well still may during his tenure, 2019 was not meant to be.

Souths’ stars all had brilliant seasons. Walker had a career year, Cook was electric, Reynolds had his best season in years.

Souths’ younger players all look better for the season which is always a huge win.

A win in Canberra would have earned an A grading while a straight B grading would have felt a little tough.