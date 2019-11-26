Pre-Season Prediction: 2nd
Actual Finish: 3rd
Highlights:
– Liam Knight & Cam Murray: The loss of rep second rower Angus Chrichton could have been monsterous for the Bunnies, but after the emergence of Murray, he was hardly missed.
Murray became an elite level forward in a very short space of time, even replacing Chrichton on the Blues’ bench for must-win Origin Two.
Liam Knight went from fringe first grader to the clubs lead prop across the space of a season.
His efforts were such that Tom Burgess was relegated to the bench.
Campbell Graham and Corey Allan also became stars over the 2019 season.
– Adam Doueihi’s return from Injury: Another star on the rise is utility turn first choice number one Adam Doueihi.
Returning after a very serious knee injury the youngster looked very much at home in the fullback role.
Able to slot into the halves, centres or play off the bench, he looked a Jack of all trades, master of none type prospect until mid-2019. He’s not a must select after an incredible year.
– Two wins over the Roosters: Although it ultimately won’t count for much, it’s always fun to record a win over your rivals.
In the NRL there are no rivalries more fierce that between the Bunnies and Roosters.
Souths got the chocolates twice during the regular season before the Roosters got one back in the first week of the finals. Still, off-hand I can’t think of anyone else who beat the Chooks twice.
– Another Prelim: Another year another top-four finish and another prelim final appearance.
After falling agonisingly short last year against eventual premiers the Roosters there was always a chance of a hangover of sorts.
Wayne Bennett and his players ensured that was not to be as a return to a grand final playoff eventuated.
Low Lights:
– Medical Retirements: The majority of the rugby league world was saddened to see the premature end of Greg Inglis’ career.
He’s a polarising figure and has his detractors but one of the game’s legit best ever was not allowed to go out on his own terms was tough to watch.
Sam Burgess became the face of the club almost the second he arrived in red and green. He too was medically retired after failing to overcome a horror shoulder injury.
It’s almost impossible to imagine the Bunnies lining up without Inglis and Burgess next season.
– Another Prelim exit: I doubt you’d find too many fans upset to make it to a prelim for a second straight year but Bennett and co wanted to go one further.
To fall so close, yet again, must be incredibly frustrating for fans.
Again, I’d take a prelim next year if offered but Wayne Bennett arrived to take them all the way. Third time lucky?
– Post-Origin form slump: Prior to Origin, Souths were flying. Their big-name stars were flying. Their spine was absolutely humming.
Unfortunately the form of some of the Bunnies’ absolute best faultered post-Origin, mainly in the form of Walker and Cook.
Walker pre-Origin was on track to win the Dally M while Cook was untouchable. Neither were horrible after the series but it definitely impacted them.
Whether that was due to fatigue, or in Walker’s instance a dent to his confidence, it definitely slowed the Bunnies title run.
Star Player: Cameron Murray
As mentioned previously, Murray’s rise ensured that the departure of Angus Chrichton was barely felt.
Chrichton, after a slow start to his career in Bondi, ended up having an impressive season, but Murray’s 2019 definitely shaded him.
He was called into Origin Two and then Three under sudden a death environment, and played beyond his years.
The quickest player of the ball in the game, Murray creates time and space for his lethal number nine.
Murray made his Kangaroos debut against Tonga and will surely become a rep mainstay for the next decade.
At club level, he busted defensive lines for laughs and often turned momentum with a big run and quick play the ball.
Very very impressive!
Season Grading: B+
It’s hard to think of too many incidents where making a prelim can be looked upon as anything other positive, so this definitely wasn’t a failure year for Souths.
That said, given the start the Bunnies enjoyed, combined with their stacked roster and multiple Premiership-winning coach, fans of the famous red and green can be forgiven for feeling a little flat.
Bennett was seen as the master capable of taking the club that step further, and although he very well still may during his tenure, 2019 was not meant to be.
Souths’ stars all had brilliant seasons. Walker had a career year, Cook was electric, Reynolds had his best season in years.
Souths’ younger players all look better for the season which is always a huge win.
A win in Canberra would have earned an A grading while a straight B grading would have felt a little tough.
Solid year but disappointing in the end, we had our chances but proved that we are capable of anything with those two wins over the eventual premiers, Murray is a superstar who will no doubt be Souths captain in the future and become a legend of our club.
The start of the season was very hard with the Seibold Bennet coaching saga but now no excuses, will be interesting to see what direction Souths go in after the NRL make their decision on Burgess money, if negative from the NRL then we could find ourselves being a forward or two short, our backs are very good , so no problem there.
I rank Soufths season C-,
Choked against the eventual Premiers the Sydney Roosters for the 2nd year running in the games that count, 30-6 semi final footy.
Choked again for the 2nd year running in the Preliminary Final to falter one game short of the grand final. Again.
Proving beyond doubt that they are way off the premiership winning standard with a 30-6 Smashing at the hands of their superior and more professional neighbor …. The Sydney back to back champion Roosters.
Proving beyond doubt that their forward pack is weak and will be weaker next season, with the loss of their four best weak forwards
The only shining point that emerged from the season was Crichton’s intellect, knowing a premiership could never be attainedat Soufths, proving him correct that getting out of Soufths after being poached from Easts and returning back to the Roosters and going on to win his first NRL Premiership.
C- is probably a generous score for the over achieving Rabbit’s, but hey, I feel sorry for them and my kindness has prevailed in this instance.
The future however appears grim.
My prediction fo Soufths
next season 12th-9th finish.
Gee mate that is generous, No decent forwards I would say they are in for a really crapp season.
As for last season Ben I agree they definitely overachieved. When they went on their 10 game winning streak they were playing sides 8 games out of 10 against bottom eight clubs. Thats the only reason they made the four because of that easy run earlier in the season.
Totally pathetic during the semis and were lucky to get the points they did against Canberra in the grand final qualifier.
Bennett may not even get through next season yet. At 70 its dangerous for the old man. Could die of heart failure in the coaching box.
The Nrl should get a medical exmination on him to cover themselves for allowing an old age pensioner in such a stressful job.
Even old timers must pass certain test to be allowed to drive on the road. Beware Nrl.
I agree with many astute followers of NRL if not fot the now expelled MRC and judiciary, Souths would have achieved premiership no 22.
What does it tell you about credibility of the GF winners who are failing to attract members and sitting 2nd last on that count.
No wonder Latrell wanted out.
Spot on Adam, Soufths also had an unusual streak of lucky wins right on the bell or in the last 10 miutes.
Just off the top of my brain there were lucky wins against Saints, Manly, Penrith and Cowboys but I’m sure there was a few more. Thats at least a bonus lucky 8 points there alone. Yep overachieved.. Bwahaha
How pathetic can you get? One person talking to himself under another name, agreeing with himself and calling himself ”mate”. Benny/Adam please seek help ASAP for your own sake.
chalky, he’ll be doing more than talking to himself when Souths announce the 4 year deal Latrell has signed.
I’ve decided will go easy on him, the pain will be unbearable.
Won’t say a word, just sit back and enjoy the comical posts he’ll be in overdrive with just like when Latrell threw away the cirque du soleil clown suit with the petrified turkey emblem he had to wear.
We should all ignore his posts no matter how grating or pathetic they are, then he will only be talking to himself. He will be in his own little world and everyone in it likes him.
Already decided that chalky, no more replies to that mental case with multable alias’s , suggest you do same 21, he is the laughing stock on this site and should just leave it at that.
I agree penso lets just ignore his factual posts when he states Soufths did in fact choke two years in a row to the Sydney Rooster back to back premiers.
And that they did choke two years in a row at grand final qualifiers
And in two big semi games, the games that really matter Soufths scored no tries against the Roosters in their 12-4 loss and 1 try against the Roosters in their 30-6 loss this year.
Soufths have gone backwards when you use the Roosters as the yard stick. Penso and soufth buddies, a C- is very generous.
Now go away penso and have your little cry over a roar.
Bwahahahahahaha… Bwahahahahaha….Bwahahahahaha…..Bwahahahahaha
penso November 27, 2019 at 7:45 am
“Already decided that chalky, no more replies to that mental case with multable alias’s , suggest you do same 21, he is the laughing stock on this site and should just leave it at that.”
Add that to the racist comments on their club chat site referring to Souths 2020 “blackline”
Should be charged with racist discrimination and named and shamed in the media.
Souths looking into it for further action.