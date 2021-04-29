Sea Eagles vs Warriors – Round 9, 2021

2021-05-09T04:00:00Z - Lottoland
Sea Eagles
0
Warriors
0
00:59
Player Stats

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Warriors

1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14Cade CustCade Cust
15Moses SuliMoses Suli
16Zac SaddlerZac Saddler
17Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
 RESERVES
18Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Edward KosiEdward Kosi2
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey3
Rocco BerryRocco Berry4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo5
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita20
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima7
Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Kane EvansKane Evans10
Josh CurranJosh Curran11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen17
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris13
 INTERCHANGE
Reece WalshReece Walsh6
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga14
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau15
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa16
 RESERVES
Jack MurchieJack Murchie18

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATE OPP RESULT
1/5/21PanthersL 28 - 16
25/4/21Wests TigersW 6 - 40
17/4/21TitansW 36 - 0
9/4/21WarriorsW 12 - 13
1/4/21PanthersL 6 - 46

Warriors

DATE OPP RESULT
2/5/21CowboysW 24 - 20
25/4/21StormL 42 - 20
18/4/21DragonsW 14 - 20
9/4/21Sea EaglesL 12 - 13
4/4/21RoostersL 32 - 12
 