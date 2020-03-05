Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Storm
Team Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
Scoring Plays
|Sea Eagles
|Storm
|0
|Tries
|0
|0
|Conversions
|0
|0
|Penalty Goals
|0
|0
|Field Goals
|0
Attack
|Sea Eagles
|Storm
|0
|All Runs
|0
|0
|All Run Metres
|0
|0
|Line Breaks
|0
|0
|Offloads
|0
Defense
|Sea Eagles
|Storm
|0
|Kick Metres
|0
|0
|40/20
|0
|0
|Tackles
|0
|0
|Missed Tackles
|0
Discipline
|Sea Eagles
|Storm
|0
|Penalties Conceded
|0
|0
|Errors
|0
|0
|Sin Bin
|0
|0
|Send Offs
|0
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
Top Goal Kicker
Top Try Scorer
Top Try Assists
Top Runs
Top Run Metres
Top Linebreaks
Top Offloads
Top Tackles
Top Missed Tackles
Top Tackle Breaks
Top Linebreak Assists
Top Kick Metres
Top Penalties
Top Errors
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Storm
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Sea Eagles
|Name
|Reason
|Expected Return
|Manase Fainu
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Taniela Paseka
|Ankle
|Round 4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shoulder
|Round 4
|Jake Trbojevic
|Shoulder
|Round 4
Storm
|Name
|Reason
|Expected Return
|Christian Welch
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Brandon Smith
|Facial fracture
|Round 5
Previous 5 Games
Sea Eagles
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|20/9/19
|Rabbitohs
|L 34 - 26
|14/9/19
|Sharks
|W 28 - 16
|6/9/19
|Eels
|L 32 - 16
|31/8/19
|Storm
|L 6 - 36
|25/8/19
|Raiders
|W 14 - 18
Storm
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|28/9/19
|Roosters
|L 14 - 6
|21/9/19
|Eels
|W 32 - 0
|14/9/19
|Raiders
|L 10 - 12
|6/9/19
|Cowboys
|W 24 - 16
|31/8/19
|Sea Eagles
|W 6 - 36