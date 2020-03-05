KICK-OFF 2020-03-15T05:05:00Z
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Storm

1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Moses SuliMoses Suli
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9Danny LeviDanny Levi
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson
12Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
15Sean KeppieSean Keppie
16Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle
17H. Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
 
18Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
19Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu2
Marion SeveMarion Seve3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith9
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 
Harry GrantHarry Grant14
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui15
Max KingMax King16
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth17
 
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona18
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee19

Preview

Injury Report

Sea Eagles

NameReasonExpected Return
Manase FainuSuspensionIndefinite
Taniela PasekaAnkleRound 4
Addin Fonua-BlakeShoulderRound 4
Jake TrbojevicShoulderRound 4

Storm

NameReasonExpected Return
Christian WelchKneeIndefinite
Brandon SmithFacial fractureRound 5

Previous 5 Games

Sea Eagles

DATE OPP RESULT
20/9/19RabbitohsL 34 - 26
14/9/19SharksW 28 - 16
6/9/19EelsL 32 - 16
31/8/19StormL 6 - 36
25/8/19RaidersW 14 - 18

Storm

DATE OPP RESULT
28/9/19RoostersL 14 - 6
21/9/19EelsW 32 - 0
14/9/19RaidersL 10 - 12
6/9/19CowboysW 24 - 16
31/8/19Sea EaglesW 6 - 36
 