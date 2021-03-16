Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs – Round 2, 2021

2021-03-20T06:30:00Z - Lottoland
Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Rabbitohs
Team Stats
Sea Eagles
Rabbitohs
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs160
All Run Metres1349
Line Breaks1
Offloads8
Kick Metres541
40/200
Tackles326
Missed Tackles39
Penalties Conceded1
Errors14
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|8
|Adam Reynolds
|6
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|4
|Andrew Davey
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Adam Reynolds
|3
|Andrew Davey
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
|Campbell Graham
|0
|Lachlan Croker
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|1
|Andrew Davey
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Try Assists
|Cody Walker
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Jack Gosiewski
|1
|Andrew Davey
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Runs
|Latrell Mitchell
|19
|Jai Arrow
|19
|Dane Gagai
|17
|Campbell Graham
|16
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|15
Top Run Metres
|Latrell Mitchell
|180
|Jai Arrow
|176
|Reuben Garrick
|146
|Dane Gagai
|142
|Josh Aloiai
|133
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|1
|Andrew Davey
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Offloads
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Andrew Davey
|2
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2
|Dane Gagai
|2
Top Tackles
|Cameron Murray
|49
|Jake Trbojevic
|43
|Damien Cook
|43
|Curtis Sironen
|36
|Lachlan Croker
|34
Top Missed Tackles
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Lachlan Croker
|5
|Kieran Foran
|5
|Jack Gosiewski
|4
|Benji Marshall
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Latrell Mitchell
|11
|Dane Gagai
|6
|Andrew Davey
|5
|Jai Arrow
|5
|Alex Johnston
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Cody Walker
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Jack Gosiewski
|1
|Andrew Davey
|0
|Tevita Tatola
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Adam Reynolds
|426
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|345
|Kieran Foran
|144
|Cody Walker
|51
|Jack Gosiewski
|30
Top Penalties
|Tevita Tatola
|1
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Moses Suli
|1
|Damien Cook
|1
|Andrew Davey
|0
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Rabbitohs
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Manly
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Elbow
|Indefinite
|Jorge Taufua
|Achilles
|Mid Season
|Tom Trbojevic
|Hamstring
|Round 4
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brock Gardner
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Taane Milne
|Knee
|Mid Season
Previous 5 Games
Manly
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/3/21
|Roosters
|L 46 - 4
|27/9/20
|Warriors
|L 40 - 28
|19/9/20
|Titans
|L 24 - 42
|11/9/20
|Bulldogs
|W 20 - 32
|5/9/20
|Wests Tigers
|L 32 - 34
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|11/3/21
|Storm
|L 26 - 18
|17/10/20
|Panthers
|L 20 - 16
|10/10/20
|Eels
|W 24 - 38
|4/10/20
|Knights
|W 46 - 20
|25/9/20
|Roosters
|W 60 - 8