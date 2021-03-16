Sea Eagles vs Rabbitohs – Round 2, 2021

Sea Eagles
Rabbitohs
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Sea Eagles

Rabbitohs

 

Team Stats

Sea Eagles

Rabbitohs

All Runs

160
173

All Run Metres

1349
1324

Line Breaks

1
3

Offloads

8
10

Kick Metres

541
491

40/20

0
0

Tackles

326
338

Missed Tackles

39
22

Penalties Conceded

1
3

Errors

14
16

Player Stats


Top Point Scorer

Alex Johnston8
Adam Reynolds6
Latrell Mitchell4
Reuben Garrick4
Andrew Davey0

Top Goal Kicker

Adam Reynolds3
Andrew Davey0
Tevita Tatola0
Campbell Graham0
Lachlan Croker0

Top Try Scorer

Alex Johnston2
Latrell Mitchell1
Reuben Garrick1
Andrew Davey0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Try Assists

Cody Walker2
Latrell Mitchell1
Jack Gosiewski1
Andrew Davey0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Runs

Latrell Mitchell19
Jai Arrow19
Dane Gagai17
Campbell Graham16
Keaon Koloamatangi15

Top Run Metres

Latrell Mitchell180
Jai Arrow176
Reuben Garrick146
Dane Gagai142
Josh Aloiai133

Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston2
Latrell Mitchell1
Reuben Garrick1
Andrew Davey0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Offloads

Latrell Mitchell4
Andrew Davey2
Taniela Paseka2
Daly Cherry-Evans2
Dane Gagai2

Top Tackles

Cameron Murray49
Jake Trbojevic43
Damien Cook43
Curtis Sironen36
Lachlan Croker34

Top Missed Tackles

Daly Cherry-Evans7
Lachlan Croker5
Kieran Foran5
Jack Gosiewski4
Benji Marshall3

Top Tackle Breaks

Latrell Mitchell11
Dane Gagai6
Andrew Davey5
Jai Arrow5
Alex Johnston3

Top Linebreak Assists

Cody Walker2
Latrell Mitchell1
Jack Gosiewski1
Andrew Davey0
Tevita Tatola0

Top Kick Metres

Adam Reynolds426
Daly Cherry-Evans345
Kieran Foran144
Cody Walker51
Jack Gosiewski30

Top Penalties

Tevita Tatola1
Dane Gagai1
Moses Suli1
Damien Cook1
Andrew Davey0

Top Errors

Daly Cherry-Evans3
Campbell Graham2
Alex Johnston2
Josh Mansour2
Dylan Walker2

Team Lists

Sea Eagles

Rabbitohs

1Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Moses SuliMoses Suli
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
12Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14Cade CustCade Cust
15Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski
16Sean KeppieSean Keppie
17Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
 
18Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
19Tevita FunaTevita Funa
20Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
21Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi11
Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall14
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls15
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago16
Jai ArrowJai Arrow17
 
Liam KnightLiam Knight18
Tautau MogaTautau Moga19
Josh MansourJosh Mansour20
Jacob HostJacob Host21

Preview

Injury Report

Manly

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Haumole Olakau'atuElbowIndefinite
Jorge TaufuaAchillesMid Season
Tom TrbojevicHamstringRound 4

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brock GardnerAchillesIndefinite
Taane MilneKneeMid Season

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATE OPP RESULT
13/3/21RoostersL 46 - 4
27/9/20WarriorsL 40 - 28
19/9/20TitansL 24 - 42
11/9/20BulldogsW 20 - 32
5/9/20Wests TigersL 32 - 34

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
11/3/21StormL 26 - 18
17/10/20PanthersL 20 - 16
10/10/20EelsW 24 - 38
4/10/20KnightsW 46 - 20
25/9/20RoostersW 60 - 8
 