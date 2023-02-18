2023-03-04T04:00:00Z - 4 Pines Park
2023-03-04T04:00:00Z - 4 Pines Park
Match Summary

Team Stats

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

4,169
4,007

All Run Metres

37,054
35,686

Line Breaks

103
75

Offloads

191
280

Kick Metres

13,722
13,334

40/20

4
3

Tackles

7,359
8,156

Missed Tackles

756
726

Penalties Conceded

134
144

Errors

268
264

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Point Scorer

Reuben Garrick162
Matt Burton125
Josh Addo-Carr64
Daly Cherry-Evans52
C. Tuipulotu44

Goal Kicker

Reuben Garrick57
Matt Burton50
Daly Cherry-Evans15
Kyle Flanagan5
   

Try Scorer

Josh Addo-Carr16
Reuben Garrick12
C. Tuipulotu11
Haumole Olakau'atu10
Jake Averillo9

Try Assists

Daly Cherry-Evans18
Matt Burton14
Kieran Foran11
Reuben Garrick11
Kyle Flanagan9

Linebreak Assists

Kieran Foran17
Matt Burton14
Daly Cherry-Evans11
Reuben Garrick10
Kyle Flanagan6

Linebreaks

Josh Addo-Carr17
Jason Saab13
Reuben Garrick13
Tolutau Koula11
Haumole Olakau'atu11

Runs

Reuben Garrick364
Paul Vaughan320
Josh Addo-Carr285
Kieran Foran276
C. Tuipulotu271

Run Metres

Reuben Garrick3,480
Paul Vaughan3,191
Josh Addo-Carr2,975
Max King2,449
Aaron Schoupp2,436

Post Contact Metres

Paul Vaughan1,469
Reuben Garrick1,158
Max King1,048
C. Tuipulotu933
Haumole Olakau'atu911

Tackles

Lachlan Croker943
J. Marshall-King927
Josh Jackson900
Jake Trbojevic780
Max King758

Ineffective Tackles

Jake Trbojevic38
Lachlan Croker37
Kieran Foran36
Morgan Harper33
Josh Jackson32

Missed Tackles

Lachlan Croker103
Matt Burton86
Kieran Foran74
J. Marshall-King66
Josh Jackson56

Tackle Breaks

Haumole Olakau'atu111
Josh Addo-Carr109
Tolutau Koula72
Reuben Garrick71
Daly Cherry-Evans54

Offloads

T. Pangai Junior50
Max King35
Jacob Kiraz33
Daly Cherry-Evans23
Martin Taupau21

Kick Metres

Matt Burton10,345
Daly Cherry-Evans9,731
Kieran Foran2,028
Kyle Flanagan1,552
Lachlan Croker896

Penalties

Matt Burton15
Josh Jackson14
Corey Waddell13
Kyle Flanagan13
Toafofoa Sipley13

Errors

Matt Burton28
Jason Saab27
Josh Addo-Carr26
Tolutau Koula25
Jacob Kiraz24

Team Lists

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview


Injury Report

Manly

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Morgan BoyleFootIndefinite
Jason SaabKneeIndefinite
Alec TuitavakeKneeIndefinite
Tom TrbojevicHamstringRound 1
Karl LawtonKneeRound 4

Canterbury-Bankstown

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Matt BurtonAnklePre-Season Challenge
Declan CaseyShoulderRound 2
Bailey Biondi-OdoKneeRound 21
Samuel HughesBackRound 3

Previous 5 Games

Manly

DATE OPP RESULT
2/9/22BulldogsL 21 - 20
27/8/22RaidersL 48 - 6
20/8/22SharksL 6 - 40
14/8/22TitansL 44 - 24
5/8/22EelsL 20 - 36

Canterbury-Bankstown

DATE OPP RESULT
2/9/22Sea EaglesW 21 - 20
27/8/22SharksL 16 - 0
20/8/22EelsL 42 - 6
12/8/22WarriorsL 42 - 18
7/8/22CowboysL 14 - 28
 

