2023-03-04T04:00:00Z - 4 Pines Park
KICK OFF
Match Summary
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
Team Stats
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
All Runs4,169
All Run Metres37,054
Line Breaks103
Offloads191
Kick Metres13,722
40/204
Tackles7,359
Missed Tackles756
Penalties Conceded134
Errors268
Player Stats
Point Scorer
|Reuben Garrick
|162
|Matt Burton
|125
|Josh Addo-Carr
|64
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|52
|C. Tuipulotu
|44
Goal Kicker
|Reuben Garrick
|57
|Matt Burton
|50
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|15
|Kyle Flanagan
|5
Try Scorer
|Josh Addo-Carr
|16
|Reuben Garrick
|12
|C. Tuipulotu
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|10
|Jake Averillo
|9
Try Assists
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|18
|Matt Burton
|14
|Kieran Foran
|11
|Reuben Garrick
|11
|Kyle Flanagan
|9
Linebreak Assists
|Kieran Foran
|17
|Matt Burton
|14
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|11
|Reuben Garrick
|10
|Kyle Flanagan
|6
Linebreaks
|Josh Addo-Carr
|17
|Jason Saab
|13
|Reuben Garrick
|13
|Tolutau Koula
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
Runs
|Reuben Garrick
|364
|Paul Vaughan
|320
|Josh Addo-Carr
|285
|Kieran Foran
|276
|C. Tuipulotu
|271
Run Metres
|Reuben Garrick
|3,480
|Paul Vaughan
|3,191
|Josh Addo-Carr
|2,975
|Max King
|2,449
|Aaron Schoupp
|2,436
Post Contact Metres
|Paul Vaughan
|1,469
|Reuben Garrick
|1,158
|Max King
|1,048
|C. Tuipulotu
|933
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|911
Tackles
|Lachlan Croker
|943
|J. Marshall-King
|927
|Josh Jackson
|900
|Jake Trbojevic
|780
|Max King
|758
Ineffective Tackles
|Jake Trbojevic
|38
|Lachlan Croker
|37
|Kieran Foran
|36
|Morgan Harper
|33
|Josh Jackson
|32
Missed Tackles
|Lachlan Croker
|103
|Matt Burton
|86
|Kieran Foran
|74
|J. Marshall-King
|66
|Josh Jackson
|56
Tackle Breaks
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|111
|Josh Addo-Carr
|109
|Tolutau Koula
|72
|Reuben Garrick
|71
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|54
Offloads
|T. Pangai Junior
|50
|Max King
|35
|Jacob Kiraz
|33
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|23
|Martin Taupau
|21
Kick Metres
|Matt Burton
|10,345
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|9,731
|Kieran Foran
|2,028
|Kyle Flanagan
|1,552
|Lachlan Croker
|896
Penalties
|Matt Burton
|15
|Josh Jackson
|14
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Kyle Flanagan
|13
|Toafofoa Sipley
|13
Errors
|Matt Burton
|28
|Jason Saab
|27
|Josh Addo-Carr
|26
|Tolutau Koula
|25
|Jacob Kiraz
|24
Team Lists
Sea Eagles
Bulldogs
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Manly
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Morgan Boyle
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jason Saab
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Alec Tuitavake
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tom Trbojevic
|Hamstring
|Round 1
|Karl Lawton
|Knee
|Round 4
Canterbury-Bankstown
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Matt Burton
|Ankle
|Pre-Season Challenge
|Declan Casey
|Shoulder
|Round 2
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|Knee
|Round 21
|Samuel Hughes
|Back
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
Manly
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|2/9/22
|Bulldogs
|L 21 - 20
|27/8/22
|Raiders
|L 48 - 6
|20/8/22
|Sharks
|L 6 - 40
|14/8/22
|Titans
|L 44 - 24
|5/8/22
|Eels
|L 20 - 36
Canterbury-Bankstown
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|2/9/22
|Sea Eagles
|W 21 - 20
|27/8/22
|Sharks
|L 16 - 0
|20/8/22
|Eels
|L 42 - 6
|12/8/22
|Warriors
|L 42 - 18
|7/8/22
|Cowboys
|L 14 - 28
