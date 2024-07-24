Brisbane Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor has reportedly confirmed he will join the St Helens Saints for the 2025 season.

The back up to Reece Walsh is still contracted with the Broncos for the 2025 campaign, but it's understood the club will agree to release him early to the English Super League.

It comes with Sailor, who re-signed with the Broncos at the end of last year on a two-year contract extension, having played strongly when called upon by Brisbane in Reece Walsh's absence this season.

But he is no longer prepared to remain a back-up option for Kevin Walters' side in 2025, and long-term rumours linking him with an exit at the end of the season are now reportedly set to be confirmed in the coming days according to News Corp.

It's understood the Broncos were keen to have Sailor see out his contract, but won't stand in the way of him furthering his career.

Sailor has now played 12 NRL games for the Broncos since joining the club at the start of last season, following his earlier exit from the St George Illawarra Dragons as an off-field matter hampered his progress.

Always touted as one of the best youngsters in the game, the son of Wendell will now take his talents to England where he could walk straight into the starting number one jumper at St Helens.