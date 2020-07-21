2020-07-23T09:50:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Wests Tigers
1C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
15Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
16S. UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
17Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
 
18David GowerDavid Gower
19George JenningsGeorge Jennings
20Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
21Jai FieldJai Field
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma2
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence3
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye4
Tommy TalauTommy Talau5
Billy WaltersBilly Walters6
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai8
Harry GrantHarry Grant9
Russell PackerRussell Packer10
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua12
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth13
 
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre14
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele15
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks16
Chris McQueenChris McQueen17
 
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark18
Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor19
Shawn BloreShawn Blore20
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth21

2020-07-24T08:00:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Sea Eagles
1H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
4Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill
6Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
7Jake CliffordJake Clifford
8Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
9Reece RobsonReece Robson
10Francis MoloFrancis Molo
11Shane WrightShane Wright
12Coen HessCoen Hess
13Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
15Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
16Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
17Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
 
18Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
19Ben HamptonBen Hampton
20Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
21Emry PereEmry Pere
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot1
Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Moses SuliMoses Suli4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Cade CustCade Cust6
D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Danny LeviDanny Levi9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson11
Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker14
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka17
 
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell18
Tevita FunaTevita Funa19
Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski20
H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu21

2020-07-24T09:55:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Storm
1Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
2H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
3Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
7Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9Cory PaixCory Paix
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
12T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
15Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
16Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
17Ben Te’oBen Te’o
 
18Richie KennarRichie Kennar
19Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
20P. Petterson-RobatiPride Petterson-Robati
21K. HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen1
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski2
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee3
Justin OlamJustin Olam4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes7
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith9
Christian WelchChristian Welch10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane13
 
Marion SeveMarion Seve14
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui15
Albert VeteAlbert Vete16
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona17
 
Chris LewisChris Lewis18
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu19
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks20
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig21

2020-07-25T05:00:00ZCentral Coast Stadium
Warriors
Roosters
1R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck
2David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a
3Adam PompeyAdam Pompey
4Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo
6Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
7Blake GreenBlake Green
8J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
9Wayde EganWayde Egan
10J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington
11Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
12Tohu HarrisTohu Harris
13Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga
 
14C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita
15Adam BlairAdam Blair
16Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
17Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
 
18Jack MurchieJack Murchie
19Joshua CurranJoshua Curran
20Adam KeighranAdam Keighran
21Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco1
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris5
Luke KearyLuke Keary6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves8
Jake FriendJake Friend9
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho10
Boyd CordnerBoyd Cordner11
M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu13
 
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam14
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins17
 
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili18
Ryan HallRyan Hall19
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita20
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison21

2020-07-25T07:30:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Sharks
Dragons
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Josh DuganJosh Dugan
4Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
5R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson
7Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
11Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
12Wade GrahamWade Graham
13Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
 
14Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
15Jack WilliamsJack Williams
16Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
17Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
 
18Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias
19Bryson GoodwinBryson Goodwin
20Daniel VasquezDaniel Vasquez
21B. TrindallBraydon Trindall
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty1
Jason SaabJason Saab2
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken3
Zac LomaxZac Lomax4
M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa5
Corey NormanCorey Norman6
Adam CluneAdam Clune7
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie8
Ben HuntBen Hunt9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan10
Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell11
Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono12
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes13
 
Trent MerrinTrent Merrin14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr15
Jacob HostJacob Host16
Jackson FordJackson Ford17
 
Eddie BlackerEddie Blacker18
Tristan SailorTristan Sailor19
Billy BrittainBilly Brittain20
Korbin SimsKorbin Sims21

2020-07-25T09:35:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Rabbitohs
1C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2Nick CotricNick Cotric
3Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana
5Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
6Jack WightonJack Wighton
7George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
10Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11Hudson YoungHudson Young
12E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13Kai O’DonnellKai O’Donnell
 
14Tom StarlingTom Starling
15Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
16Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
17H. Smith-ShieldsHarley Smith-Shields
 
18Sam WilliamsSam Williams
19Darby MedlynDarby Medlyn
20Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley
21John BatemanJohn Bateman
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston1
Corey AllanCorey Allan2
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham3
Dane GagaiDane Gagai4
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a11
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls14
Hame SeleHame Sele15
Patrick MagoPatrick Mago16
Jack JohnsJack Johns17
 
Kurt DillonKurt Dillon18
K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi19
Troy DarganTroy Dargan20
Steven MarstersSteven Marsters21

2020-07-26T04:00:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Bulldogs
1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Enari TualaEnari Tuala
3Tautau MogaTautau Moga
4Bradman BestBradman Best
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
13Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
 
14Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
16Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17Sione Mata’utiaSione Mata’utia
 
18Tex HoyTex Hoy
19Josh KingJosh King
20P. CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
21G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland3
Jake AverilloJake Averillo4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson13
 
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham14
Sione KatoaSione Katoa15
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga16
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden17
 
Dean BrittDean Britt19
Reimis SmithReimis Smith20
Chris SmithChris Smith21
Jack CoggerJack Cogger22

2020-07-26T06:05:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Panthers
1Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson
2Anthony DonAnthony Don
3Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4Dale CopleyDale Copley
5Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9Erin ClarkErin Clark
10Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
11Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor
12Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
13Jai ArrowJai Arrow
 
14Tanah BoydTanah Boyd
15Sam LisoneSam Lisone
16Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
17Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
 
18Sam StoneSam Stone
19Nathan PeatsNathan Peats
20Treymain SpryTreymain Spry
21Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins1
Josh MansourJosh Mansour2
Brent NadenBrent Naden3
S. CrichtonStephen Crichton4
M. Watene-ZelezniakMalakai Watene-Zelezniak5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary7
James TamouJames Tamou8
Mitchell KennyMitchell Kenny9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau11
Liam MartinLiam Martin12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo13
 
Tyrone MayTyrone May14
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu15
Moses LeotaMoses Leota16
Billy BurnsBilly Burns17
 
Matt BurtonMatt Burton18
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie19
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith20
Pat HollisPat Hollis21