Round 1 Team Lists
 2026-03-01T02:15:00Z 
 
 
Allegiant Stadium
NEW   
 2026-03-01T02:15:00Z 
   NQL
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Fletcher SharpeFletcher Sharpe
7 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Trey MooneyTrey Mooney
11 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
12 Jermaine McEwenJermaine McEwen
13 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
15 Mat CrokerMat Croker
16 Thomas CantThomas Cant
17 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
18 Fletcher HuntFletcher Hunt
19 Francis ManuleleuaFrancis Manuleleua
 RESERVES
20 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
21 Cody HopwoodCody Hopwood
22 James SchillerJames Schiller
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater 1
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 2
Jaxon PurdueJaxon Purdue 3
Tom ChesterTom Chester 4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 5
Jake CliffordJake Clifford 6
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 7
Coen HessCoen Hess 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo 10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 11
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 15
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 16
Kai O'DonnellKai O'Donnell 17
Griffin NeameGriffin Neame 18
John BatemanJohn Bateman 19
 RESERVES
Liam SuttonLiam Sutton 20
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 21
Robert DerbyRobert Derby 22

 2026-03-01T04:30:00Z 
 
 
Allegiant Stadium
CAN   
 2026-03-01T04:30:00Z 
   STI
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Bronson XerriBronson Xerri
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin
8 Max KingMax King
9 Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward
10 Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua
16 Harry HayesHarry Hayes
17 Josh CurranJosh Curran
19 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
20 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
 RESERVES
21 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
22 Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua
23 Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 4
Setu TuSetu Tu 5
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 6
Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson 7
Emre GulerEmre Guler 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 10
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 11
Jaydn Su'AJaydn Su'A 12
Hamish StewartHamish Stewart 13
 INTERCHANGE
Hame SeleHame Sele 14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 15
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 16
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 17
Lyhkan King-TogiaLyhkan King-Togia 18
David FaleDavid Fale 19
 RESERVES
Jacob HalangahuJacob Halangahu 20
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 21
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 22

 2026-03-05T09:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-03-05T09:00:00Z 
   PAR
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

 2026-03-06T07:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-03-06T07:00:00Z 
   SYD
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

 2026-03-06T09:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-03-06T09:00:00Z 
   PEN
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

 2026-03-07T06:30:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-03-07T06:30:00Z 
   GLD
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

 2026-03-07T08:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-03-07T08:30:00Z 
   CBR
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

 2026-03-08T05:05:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-03-08T05:05:00Z 
   SOU
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available

