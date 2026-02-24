2026-03-01T02:15:00Z
Allegiant Stadium
NEW
2026-03-01T02:15:00Z
NQL
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Fletcher Sharpe
|7
|Dylan Brown
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Trey Mooney
|11
|Dylan Lucas
|12
|Jermaine McEwen
|13
|Tyson Frizell
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sandon Smith
|15
|Mat Croker
|16
|Thomas Cant
|17
|Pasami Saulo
|18
|Fletcher Hunt
|19
|Francis Manuleleua
|RESERVES
|20
|Tyson Gamble
|21
|Cody Hopwood
|22
|James Schiller
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Braidon Burns
|2
|Jaxon Purdue
|3
|Tom Chester
|4
|Murray Taulagi
|5
|Jake Clifford
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Coen Hess
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|Jason Taumalolo
|10
|Heilum Luki
|11
|Sam McIntyre
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Thomas Mikaele
|15
|Harrison Edwards
|16
|Kai O'Donnell
|17
|Griffin Neame
|18
|John Bateman
|19
|RESERVES
|Liam Sutton
|20
|Matthew Lodge
|21
|Robert Derby
|22
2026-03-01T04:30:00Z
Allegiant Stadium
CAN
2026-03-01T04:30:00Z
STI
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Marcelo Montoya
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Lachlan Galvin
|8
|Max King
|9
|Bailey Hayward
|10
|Samuel Hughes
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Jacob Preston
|13
|Jaeman Salmon
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Sitili Tupouniua
|16
|Harry Hayes
|17
|Josh Curran
|19
|Sean O'Sullivan
|20
|Jake Turpin
|RESERVES
|21
|Enari Tuala
|22
|Jonathan Sua
|23
|Alekolasimi Jones
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|C. Tuipulotu
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Setu Tu
|5
|Kyle Flanagan
|6
|Daniel Atkinson
|7
|Emre Guler
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Toby Couchman
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Jaydn Su'A
|12
|Hamish Stewart
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Hame Sele
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Blake Lawrie
|16
|Ryan Couchman
|17
|Lyhkan King-Togia
|18
|David Fale
|19
|RESERVES
|Jacob Halangahu
|20
|Mathew Feagai
|21
|Tyrell Sloan
|22
2026-03-05T09:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-03-05T09:00:00Z
PAR
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
2026-03-06T07:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-03-06T07:00:00Z
SYD
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
2026-03-06T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-03-06T09:00:00Z
PEN
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
2026-03-07T06:30:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-03-07T06:30:00Z
GLD
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
2026-03-07T08:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-03-07T08:30:00Z
CBR
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
2026-03-08T05:05:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-03-08T05:05:00Z
SOU
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
