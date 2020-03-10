2020-03-12T09:05:00ZBankwest Stadium
1 C. GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 M. JenningsMichael Jennings
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14 Brad TakairangiBrad Takairangi
15 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
16 Kane EvansKane Evans
17 Peni TerepoPeni Terepo
 
18 Will SmithWill Smith
19 Ray StoneRay Stone
20 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
21 George JenningsGeorge Jennings
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 3
Will HopoateWill Hopoate 4
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton 5
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 6
Lachlan LewisLachlan Lewis 7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson 11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 
Dean BrittDean Britt 14
Renouf To’omagaRenouf To’omaga 15
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner 16
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland 17
 
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 19
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 20
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 21
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 22

2020-03-13T07:00:00ZGIO Stadium
1 C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2 B. SimonssonBailey Simonsson
3 Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker
4 Curtis ScottCurtis Scott
5 Nick CotricNick Cotric
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 George WilliamsGeorge Williams
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson
10 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui
11 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
12 E. WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
 
14 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
15 Emre GulerEmre Guler
16 Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola
17 M. OldfieldMichael Oldfield
 
18 Jack MurchieJack Murchie
19 Sam WilliamsSam Williams
20 Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei
21 Tom StarlingTom Starling
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 1
Anthony DonAnthony Don 2
Kallum WatkinsKallum Watkins 3
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 4
Dale CopleyDale Copley 5
Tyrone RobertsTyrone Roberts 6
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor 7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein 9
Sam LisoneSam Lisone 10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 11
B. CartwrightBryce Cartwright 12
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 13
 
Nathan PeatsNathan Peats 14
Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread 15
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 16
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 17
 
Sam StoneSam Stone 18
Jonus PearsonJonus Pearson 19
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 20
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 21

2020-03-13T09:05:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
1 V. HolmesValentine Holmes
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Justin O’NeillJustin O’Neill
4 Esan MarstersEsan Marsters
5 Ben HamptonBen Hampton
6 S. DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7 Michael MorganMichael Morgan
8 John AsiataJohn Asiata
9 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
10 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11 Gavin CooperGavin Cooper
12 Coen HessCoen Hess
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 
14 Reece RobsonReece Robson
15 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
16 Shane WrightShane Wright
17 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 
18 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
19 C. LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
20 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
21 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jack BirdJack Bird 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Darius BoydDarius Boyd 4
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 5
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 6
Brodie CroftBrodie Croft 7
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 12
P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
 
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 14
A. McCulloughAndrew McCullough 15
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 16
Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate 17
 
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 18
H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth 19
Tom DeardenTom Dearden 20
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 21

2020-03-14T04:00:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4 G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6 Kurt MannKurt Mann
7 Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
13 Herman Ese’eseHerman Ese’ese
 
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Tim GlasbyTim Glasby
17 Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
 
18 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
19 Starford To’aStarford To’a
20 Mason LinoMason Lino
21 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 1
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 2
David Fusitu’aDavid Fusitu’a 3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 6
Blake GreenBlake Green 7
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr 10
Adam BlairAdam Blair 11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 12
Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i 13
 
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 14
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown 15
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 16
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 17
 
King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa 18
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 20
Leivaha PuluLeivaha Pulu 21
Taane MilneTaane Milne 22

2020-03-14T06:30:00ZANZ Stadium
1 L. MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
3 James RobertsJames Roberts
4 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
11 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a
12 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
13 Liam KnightLiam Knight
 
14 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
15 Ethan LoweEthan Lowe
16 Hame SeleHame Sele
17 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
 
18 George WilliamsGeorge Williams
19 Bayley SironenBayley Sironen
20 Troy DarganTroy Dargan
21 K. KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
R. MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 7
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 13
 
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 14
B. Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 15
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 16
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 17
 
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 18
B. TrindallBraydon Trindall 19
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 20
Jackson FerrisJackson Ferris 21

2020-03-14T08:35:00ZPanthers Stadium
1 Caleb AekinsCaleb Aekins
2 Josh MansourJosh Mansour
3 Dean WhareDean Whare
4 Brent NadenBrent Naden
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 James TamouJames Tamou
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 Zane TetevanoZane Tetevano
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
14 S. CrichtonStephen Crichton
15 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
16 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
17 J. HetheringtonJack Hetherington
 
18 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
19 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
20 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
21 Kaide EllisKaide Ellis
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Brett MorrisBrett Morris 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Jake FriendJake Friend 9
S. TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 10
S. TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 11
M. AubussonMitchell Aubusson 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 14
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 15
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 16
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 17
 
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 18
P. FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 19
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 20
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 21

2020-03-15T05:05:00ZLottoland
1 Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2 Jorge TaufuaJorge Taufua
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Moses SuliMoses Suli
5 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
7 D. Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 A. Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Danny LeviDanny Levi
10 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11 Joel ThompsonJoel Thompson
12 Curtis SironenCurtis Sironen
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
15 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
16 Morgan BoyleMorgan Boyle
17 H. Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu
 
18 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
19 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
20 Tevita FunaTevita Funa
21 Zac SaddlerZac Saddler
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
R. PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 1
S. VunivaluSuliasi Vunivalu 2
Marion SeveMarion Seve 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Cameron SmithCameron Smith 9
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
K. BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 
Harry GrantHarry Grant 14
T. Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 15
Max KingMax King 16
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 17
 
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 18
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 19
Ryley JacksRyley Jacks 20
Darryn SchonigDarryn Schonig 21

2020-03-15T07:15:00ZWIN Stadium
1 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
2 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
3 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4 Timoteo LafaiTimoteo Lafai
5 M. RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Corey NormanCorey Norman
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 James GrahamJames Graham
9 Issac LukeIssac Luke
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
13 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
 
14 Trent MerrinTrent Merrin
15 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
16 Billy BrittainBilly Brittain
17 Jacob HostJacob Host
 
18 Jackson FordJackson Ford
19 Adam CluneAdam Clune
20 Euan AitkenEuan Aitken
21 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua 3
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 4
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 5
Benji MarshallBenji Marshall 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 8
Billy WaltersBilly Walters 9
Alex TwalAlex Twal 10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 12
Elijah TaylorElijah Taylor 13
 
Thomas MikaeleThomas Mikaele 14
Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds 15
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 16
Chris LawrenceChris Lawrence 17
 
M. Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 18
Oliver ClarkOliver Clark 19
M. EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 20
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 21

10 COMMENTS

  1. Good job by my warriors. Sign next to no one all offseason and be happy with the team that finished near the bottom.

    Kearney is absolutely useless and can’t wait to see him fired by round 10.

    On a side note, the only thing he’s done right is select CHT over Nikorima but I’m guessing Stacey Jones would’ve have a big day in that.

    Until Kearney leaves I think I’m going to be a Cowboys supporter this year

  2. Parramatta side should be

    1: C Gutherson ( c )
    2: M Sivo
    3: M Jennings
    4: W Blake
    5: B Ferguson
    6: D Brown
    7: M Moses
    8: Jr Paulo
    9: R Mahoney
    10: R Campbell Gillard
    11: S Lane
    12: R Matterson
    13: N Brown

    14: R Stone ( utility) cover hooker/ lock
    15: M Nuikore
    16: K Evans
    17: O Kaufusi

    18: P Terepo
    19: B Takarangi
    20: D Alvaro
    21: D Gower

  3. That is pretty close to who I would have semi. I think yo’ll see Taka over Stone though, Stone’s advantage though, as you have mentioned, is he can cover hooker when Reed needs a spell.

  4. I’m happy Mary actually had the balls to drop Aitken for Williame.Now we just need Lafai to be dropped.As the season is about to kick off good luck to everyone and the teams they support.Cant wait for Thursday night👊👊

  5. The Eels squad is spot on although I would like to have seen Kaufusi over Terepo.
    Very happy Alvaro and Stone didn’t get picked.
    We don’t need cover for Mahoney as he is an 80 minute hooker.
    If he gets injured then move Guth to hooker, Fergo to fullback, Blake to the wing and Taka to centre.
    Taka on the bench is a much better option than Stone.
    Stone can only cover 2 positions where as Taka can cover either winger or center, 5/8 and lock.
    Nothing against Stone as he is a good defender but he offers nothing in the way of attack and his service out of dummy half isn’t fit for park football.

  6. Cordner out with coronavirus and back in three more weeks against Soufths. The virus will be transferred to those rabbits.

    Cordner was willing to infect Penriff but coach Robo wanted to give Soufths the full dose.

    Roosters by 90
    Sharks by 90

  10. Rabbitoih fans – I don’t rate our bench at all – not enough punch (hope that’s not what Clint goes with)
    would have gone with:
    Amone
    Koloamatangi
    Bayley Sironen
    Nicholls or Lowe
    Mago would have been there if he didn’t get injured
    – let me know your bench Rabbitoh fans