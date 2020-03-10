2020-03-12T09:05:00Z
|1
|C. Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|M. Jennings
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Blake Ferguson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|14
|Brad Takairangi
|15
|Marata Niukore
|16
|Kane Evans
|17
|Peni Terepo
|18
|Will Smith
|19
|Ray Stone
|20
|Oregon Kaufusi
|21
|George Jennings
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Reimis Smith
|3
|Will Hopoate
|4
|C. Crichton
|5
|Brandon Wakeham
|6
|Lachlan Lewis
|7
|Aiden Tolman
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Dylan Napa
|10
|Josh Jackson
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|Dean Britt
|14
|Renouf To’omaga
|15
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|16
|Kerrod Holland
|17
|Ofahiki Ogden
|19
|Jake Averillo
|20
|Sione Katoa
|21
|Jack Cogger
|22
2020-03-13T07:00:00Z
|1
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|2
|B. Simonsson
|3
|Jarrod Croker
|4
|Curtis Scott
|5
|Nick Cotric
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|George Williams
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Josh Hodgson
|10
|Dunamis Lui
|11
|Corey Horsburgh
|12
|E. Whitehead
|13
|Joseph Tapine
|14
|Siliva Havili
|15
|Emre Guler
|16
|Iosia Soliola
|17
|M. Oldfield
|18
|Jack Murchie
|19
|Sam Williams
|20
|Semi Valemei
|21
|Tom Starling
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Phillip Sami
|1
|Anthony Don
|2
|Kallum Watkins
|3
|Tyrone Peachey
|4
|Dale Copley
|5
|Tyrone Roberts
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Sam Lisone
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|B. Cartwright
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Nathan Peats
|14
|Jai Whitbread
|15
|Brian Kelly
|16
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|17
|Sam Stone
|18
|Jonus Pearson
|19
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|20
|AJ Brimson
|21
2020-03-13T09:05:00Z
|1
|V. Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Justin O’Neill
|4
|Esan Marsters
|5
|Ben Hampton
|6
|S. Drinkwater
|7
|Michael Morgan
|8
|John Asiata
|9
|Jake Granville
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Gavin Cooper
|12
|Coen Hess
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|14
|Reece Robson
|15
|Mitchell Dunn
|16
|Shane Wright
|17
|Francis Molo
|18
|Corey Jensen
|19
|C. Lemuelu
|20
|Tom Opacic
|21
|Jake Clifford
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jack Bird
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Darius Boyd
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|Anthony Milford
|6
|Brodie Croft
|7
|Thomas Flegler
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|T. Pangai Junior
|12
|P. Carrigan
|13
|Jamayne Isaako
|14
|A. McCullough
|15
|Rhys Kennedy
|16
|Jamil Hopoate
|17
|Xavier Coates
|18
|H. Farnworth
|19
|Tom Dearden
|20
|Ethan Bullemor
|21
2020-03-14T04:00:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Edrick Lee
|3
|Enari Tuala
|4
|G. Shibasaki
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Kurt Mann
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|L. Fitzgibbon
|12
|Mitch Barnett
|13
|Herman Ese’ese
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Tim Glasby
|17
|Aidan Guerra
|18
|Pasami Saulo
|19
|Starford To’a
|20
|Mason Lino
|21
|Brodie Jones
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|R. Tuivasa-Sheck
|1
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|David Fusitu’a
|3
|Peta Hiku
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|C. Harris-Tavita
|6
|Blake Green
|7
|Leeson Ah Mau
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Lachlan Burr
|10
|Adam Blair
|11
|Tohu Harris
|12
|Isaiah Papali’i
|13
|Kodi Nikorima
|14
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|15
|Eliesa Katoa
|16
|Karl Lawton
|17
|King Vuniyayawa
|18
|Hayze Perham
|20
|Leivaha Pulu
|21
|Taane Milne
|22
2020-03-14T06:30:00Z
|1
|L. Mitchell
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|James Roberts
|4
|Braidon Burns
|5
|Campbell Graham
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Thomas Burgess
|11
|Jaydn Su’a
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|Liam Knight
|14
|Mark Nicholls
|15
|Ethan Lowe
|16
|Hame Sele
|17
|Alex Johnston
|18
|George Williams
|19
|Bayley Sironen
|20
|Troy Dargan
|21
|K. Koloamatangi
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Josh Morris
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|R. Mulitalo
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|6
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Andrew Fifita
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Jack Williams
|13
|Connor Tracey
|14
|B. Hamlin-Uele
|15
|Toby Rudolf
|16
|Scott Sorensen
|17
|Billy Magoulias
|18
|B. Trindall
|19
|Royce Hunt
|20
|Jackson Ferris
|21
2020-03-14T08:35:00Z
|1
|Caleb Aekins
|2
|Josh Mansour
|3
|Dean Whare
|4
|Brent Naden
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|James Tamou
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|Zane Tetevano
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|14
|S. Crichton
|15
|J. Fisher-Harris
|16
|Moses Leota
|17
|J. Hetherington
|18
|Billy Burns
|19
|Matt Burton
|20
|Jed Cartwright
|21
|Kaide Ellis
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Angus Crichton
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Brett Morris
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Jake Friend
|9
|S. Taukeiaho
|10
|S. Tupouniua
|11
|M. Aubusson
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|Sam Verrills
|14
|Isaac Liu
|15
|Nat Butcher
|16
|Lindsay Collins
|17
|Matt Ikuvalu
|18
|P. Faamausili
|19
|Lachlan Lam
|20
|Asu Kepaoa
|21
2020-03-15T05:05:00Z
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jorge Taufua
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Moses Suli
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Dylan Walker
|7
|D. Cherry-Evans
|8
|A. Fonua-Blake
|9
|Danny Levi
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Joel Thompson
|12
|Curtis Sironen
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|14
|Lachlan Croker
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Morgan Boyle
|17
|H. Olakau’atu
|18
|Toafofoa Sipley
|19
|Brendan Elliot
|20
|Tevita Funa
|21
|Zac Saddler
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|R. Papenhuyzen
|1
|S. Vunivalu
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Cameron Smith
|9
|Tui Kamikamica
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|K. Bromwich
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|Harry Grant
|14
|T. Fa’asuamaleaui
|15
|Max King
|16
|Tom Eisenhuth
|17
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|18
|Brenko Lee
|19
|Ryley Jacks
|20
|Darryn Schonig
|21
2020-03-15T07:15:00Z
|1
|Zac Lomax
|2
|Jordan Pereira
|3
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Timoteo Lafai
|5
|M. Ravalawa
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|James Graham
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Tariq Sims
|13
|Blake Lawrie
|14
|Trent Merrin
|15
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|16
|Billy Brittain
|17
|Jacob Host
|18
|Jackson Ford
|19
|Adam Clune
|20
|Euan Aitken
|21
|Josh Kerr
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Corey Thompson
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Joseph Leilua
|3
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Robert Jennings
|5
|Benji Marshall
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|Josh Aloiai
|8
|Billy Walters
|9
|Alex Twal
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Elijah Taylor
|13
|Thomas Mikaele
|14
|Josh Reynolds
|15
|Zane Musgrove
|16
|Chris Lawrence
|17
|M. Chee-Kam
|18
|Oliver Clark
|19
|M. Eisenhuth
|20
|Paul Momirovski
|21
Good job by my warriors. Sign next to no one all offseason and be happy with the team that finished near the bottom.
Kearney is absolutely useless and can’t wait to see him fired by round 10.
On a side note, the only thing he’s done right is select CHT over Nikorima but I’m guessing Stacey Jones would’ve have a big day in that.
Until Kearney leaves I think I’m going to be a Cowboys supporter this year
Parramatta side should be
1: C Gutherson ( c )
2: M Sivo
3: M Jennings
4: W Blake
5: B Ferguson
6: D Brown
7: M Moses
8: Jr Paulo
9: R Mahoney
10: R Campbell Gillard
11: S Lane
12: R Matterson
13: N Brown
14: R Stone ( utility) cover hooker/ lock
15: M Nuikore
16: K Evans
17: O Kaufusi
18: P Terepo
19: B Takarangi
20: D Alvaro
21: D Gower
That is pretty close to who I would have semi. I think yo’ll see Taka over Stone though, Stone’s advantage though, as you have mentioned, is he can cover hooker when Reed needs a spell.
I’m happy Mary actually had the balls to drop Aitken for Williame.Now we just need Lafai to be dropped.As the season is about to kick off good luck to everyone and the teams they support.Cant wait for Thursday night👊👊
The Eels squad is spot on although I would like to have seen Kaufusi over Terepo.
Very happy Alvaro and Stone didn’t get picked.
We don’t need cover for Mahoney as he is an 80 minute hooker.
If he gets injured then move Guth to hooker, Fergo to fullback, Blake to the wing and Taka to centre.
Taka on the bench is a much better option than Stone.
Stone can only cover 2 positions where as Taka can cover either winger or center, 5/8 and lock.
Nothing against Stone as he is a good defender but he offers nothing in the way of attack and his service out of dummy half isn’t fit for park football.
Cordner out with coronavirus and back in three more weeks against Soufths. The virus will be transferred to those rabbits.
Cordner was willing to infect Penriff but coach Robo wanted to give Soufths the full dose.
Roosters by 90
Sharks by 90
Adamhoward, really? You need serious help.
Ok I will be more realistic….
Sydney 80-19 penriff
Cronulla 76-19 soufths
Oh dear, AdamHoward, you really need to seek urgent medical treatment.
Rabbitoih fans – I don’t rate our bench at all – not enough punch (hope that’s not what Clint goes with)
would have gone with:
Amone
Koloamatangi
Bayley Sironen
Nicholls or Lowe
Mago would have been there if he didn’t get injured
– let me know your bench Rabbitoh fans