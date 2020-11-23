The Sydney Roosters have released Christian Tuipulotu to join a rival club.

The Tricolours released a statement on Monday afternoon, confirming that the 19-year old had been released immediately.

“Christian has been a hard-working and committed member of our squad, and the club’s provision of this release has been made with the view that it is in his best interests to secure his long-term future,” Roosters Recruitment Manager Daniel Anderson told the club website.

“We wish Christian well, and thank him for the contribution he has made over his time at the club.”

Tuipulotu made his NRL debut this season in Round 14 in his sole appearance at first-grade level.