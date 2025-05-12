After 41 NRL first-grade appearances for the Sydney Roosters over the past three seasons, the club has officially confirmed the release of New Zealand international Brandon Smith.

Moving to the Roosters at the start of 2023 after six seasons and 107 matches with the Melbourne Storm, Smith failed to live up to expectations and reach his full potential at the Bondi-based club.

Currently sidelined with an ACL injury, Smith has played his final match for the club and been granted an immediate release from the remainder of his contract to join another NRL club - the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Already confirmed to be joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2026 and 2027 seasons; he will now join them for the remainder of this season after passing his medical on Monday.

“We appreciate Brandon's contributions over the last two and a half years, he was playing some very good football before he was sidelined by his knee injury," Roosters Head of Recruitment Daniel Anderson said.

"With his return to play not too far away, we thank Brandon and extend our best wishes in the next chapter of his career.”