The grudge match between old rivals had plenty of fire but the loss won’t be the only worry for the Roosters, with Luke Keary, Lachlan Lam and Lindsay Collins all failing to finish the night.

The major concern for the Bondi club will be the injury to five-eighth Luke Keary. Late in the game, Keary went down clutching at his leg after chasing for a ball.

While it seemed he reached for his hamstring in agony, the mechanism of the injury is synonymous with the dreaded ACL and Trent Robinson and the Roosters will now face a nervous wait to see what exactly the injury is.

Really hate to say it, but concern for Luke Keary here is an ACL injury. Non contact direction change. Best case meniscus/bone bruise but not looking good #NRLRabbitohsRoosters pic.twitter.com/TisnfkUVTC — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 26, 2021

Keary’s halves partner Lam also was forced from the field with what looked like a serious knee injury after being caught awkwardly during a tackle by Rabbitohs forward Jaydn Su’a.

The Roosters face the New Zealand Warriors in Round 4 and might be scrambling to find a new halves combination with young Sam Walker likely to be given his debut if both Keary and Lam do face extended time on the sidelines.

Multiple concerns for Lachlan Lam. Mostly for PCL injury with knee into turf, twisting of knee afterwards also puts MCL/ACL/meniscus under pressure. Strange to say but hope just isolated PCL injury & no multi-ligament involvement #NRLRabbitohsRoosters pic.twitter.com/zyH8jiDrjn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 26, 2021

Star forward Lindsay Collins was also carted from the field in a medicab after being knocked unconscious while trying to make a tackle.

Collins has had a cracking start to the 2021 season and has easily been the Roosters best forward but it seems likely he’ll spend a week or two on the sidelines now as well.