The Sydney Roosters are reportedly exploring their options from a legal standpoint regarding the future of forward Victor Radley.\r\n\r\nExplosive text messages were revealed in court documents on Tuesday which allegedly showed Radley being connected to a drug dealer by Brandon Smith ahead of a Sunshine Coast golf trip earlier this year.\r\n\r\nThere are no suggestions that Radley acted unlawfully, and he has not been charged by Queensland police.\r\n\r\nSmith will front court on Thursday, September 18 at Southport, charged with a drug offence, and a separate offence relating to betting.\r\n\r\nDespite the fact Radley has not been charged, he was named in the case, and Roosters' chairman Nick Politis has previously stated the club have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to illicit substance use.\r\n\r\nChannel 9's Danny Weidler said on social media on Wednesday morning that the Roosters are now in the process of determining where they stand on Radley, and what they are legally able to do with regards to his contract.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/Danny_Weidler\/status\/1968113317932831054\r\n\r\nRadley has two years to run on his current deal believed to be worth around $650,000 per year at the Bondi-based club.\r\n\r\nWeidler's report that the Roosters are weighing up Radley's future comes after journalist Michael Chammas said on 9News that the Roosters would not make any decisions until all the facts are revealed in the court hearing on Thursday.\r\n\r\n"I spoke to Victor Radley today and told him this news was coming," Chammas said on Tuesday evening.\r\n\r\n"I also spoke to Roosters' chairman Nick Politis who is due back in the country tomorrow. He said the club is going to wait until all the facts come to light on Thursday when Brandon Smith fronts court.\r\n\r\n"Given the stance he made earlier this year, there is no doubt this will put the Roosters in a difficult situation in regards to Radley's situation at the club."\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/MichaelChammas\/status\/1967880174332154219