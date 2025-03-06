After opening the scoring against the Brisbane Broncos in their opening match of the 2025 NRL season, the Sydney Roosters have suffered a disastrous blow that may have lasting effects over the next few weeks.

Less than halfway through the first-half, forward Victor Radley was escorted from the field with a concussion which ruled him out for the remainder of the match and will see him miss next week's clash against the Penrith Panthers under the NRL's mandatory 11-day concussion stand down.

Considering his history with concussions, Radley may even spend an even longer stint on the sidelines and is a big loss for the club's forward pack that lost Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sitili Tupouniua in the off-season.

Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher and youngster De La Salle Va'a also remain in the casualty ward.

