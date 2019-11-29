The Sydney Roosters have announced that forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has signed a two-year extension with the club that will see him remain at the Roosters until at least the end of 2022.

“I love this club and it’s a big honour to be part of the team here at the Roosters,” Taukeiaho told the club’s website.

“Robbo and the coaches have done a lot for me, and with all the staff, we’re like one big family so I’m very happy to extend my time here.”

Roosters Head Coach Trent Robinson was pleased to have Taukeiaho remain at the club and apart of their plans moving forward.

“Siua has worked really hard to get to where he is, and he is always looking at ways to be better,” Robinson added.

“He is developing into a strong leader and it’s really pleasing to have Siua locked in to our Club’s long-term plans.”

Taukeiaho has played 110 NRL games over his career, with 109 of those at the Roosters.

Taukeiaho has also played nine Tests for Tonga (2015-2019) and played two Tests for New Zealand (2015) on an international level.