The Sydney Roosters have announced that forward Siosiua Taukeiaho has signed a two-year extension with the club that will see him remain at the Roosters until at least the end of 2022.
“I love this club and it’s a big honour to be part of the team here at the Roosters,” Taukeiaho told the club’s website.
“Robbo and the coaches have done a lot for me, and with all the staff, we’re like one big family so I’m very happy to extend my time here.”
Roosters Head Coach Trent Robinson was pleased to have Taukeiaho remain at the club and apart of their plans moving forward.
“Siua has worked really hard to get to where he is, and he is always looking at ways to be better,” Robinson added.
“He is developing into a strong leader and it’s really pleasing to have Siua locked in to our Club’s long-term plans.”
Taukeiaho has played 110 NRL games over his career, with 109 of those at the Roosters.
Taukeiaho has also played nine Tests for Tonga (2015-2019) and played two Tests for New Zealand (2015) on an international level.
good resigning for the roosters, had a great year and has been so underrated for a while now
Not suprising but I hope the Warriors at least gave it thier best shot and threw the kitchen sink at him. I was so gutted when he left, only got one game, played really well then got released SMH one of the worst of thier many poor decisions arround retention – espically knowing how hard it is to get players to come over to NZ + the Warrior used to have an endless supply of good middles but they havent produced another good one since he left.
A good solid re-signing.
Makes 2020 a little easier in the third chase for the Holy Grail……
A good signing will see the cap sombreros
finish around 7th-8th
Middle of the year plenty of commentators had him as the best prop in the game. He would have had heaps of interest and plenty of money thrown at him from other clubs. Another fine example of the roosters seemingly never affected by players needing to get paid more when they become stars. They’re just special like that.
Roosters are 1 of my favourite clubs because of their professionalism.
Robbo is 1 of the few coaches who actually has a plan and sticks to it.
Manly and Souffs are most despised clubs mainly due to their rabid fans.
Apparently, Souffs are counting their fans PETS as members now.
Benhudson
The daily telegraph said siua got a 500k pay increase he’s now on 800k a year I know with Cronk gone you got 1 million cap space but with 500k gone on a prop and let’s say 300k on Flanagan don’t forget Joey manu was rightfully upgraded from 250k upto 550k a year. Plus Hargraves got an upgrade and the telegraph has reported Mitchell us on 750k for 2020 which we both know he’s only on 500k could you see the roosters paying apart of Latrells contract to ease the salary
Toddy123, Mitchell was on 550k for 2020, as is Manu
So happy “The Rock” has re-signed with us….my fave player by a mile.
Go the Chooks for the hat trick in 2020 😁
The Sydney Roosters have plenty of heart and a hell of a lot of soul at the family club. Taukeiaho explains it clearly…..
Exellent signing. Along with JWH these two props have been amazing for the past few years.
Taukeiaho has developed an amazing running style that has him making 160 plus metres every game. Premierships are built on these type of props.
Butters unlike Souless clubs that transit lounge the players The best prop in the game desribed the Roosters as “Family”
Players that seek hapiness and paid fair well are prepared to take a little less.
If players want more than the Roosters think they are worth than they join the likes of Mitchell, Napa, Matterson, Ferguson, RTS, Maloney, Jennings, Evans, etc chasing money at rival clubs.
If they want to be a reasonably wealthy and enjoy success, then they stay. Not Rocket Science.
Sydney Roosters is such a happy club I notice not one ex Rooster is at the unhappy hopeless Saints or Souths clubs.
I rest my case.
Adamhoward that’s definitely the rhetoric that all roosters fans are running with. Nobody else believes it though. I’m not a Souths fan, but look at other good clubs like storm, broncos, manly, sharks etc. none of those clubs have such graciously unselfish players as said roosters. And the roosters are just so lucky like that. Sorry but everybody thinks the roosters are cheating. And Mitchell hasn’t left your team yet. I still think it’s all a beat up and he’ll stay.
Are you for real butters? All the clubs you just mentioned have had players playing for less to gain success. Remember the blow up with Cherry Evans and the famous core group of champion veterans war?
Brisbane, Manly and Melbourne have been able to keep extraordinary teams filled with international reps together for years and the Roosters have been able to do the same.
Fantastic signing, it has been reported on the Nrl web site that the contract is around 700k.
None of those clubs have or have ever had the sort of cattle the roosters have. Yes I’m for real. And I’m pretty sure all those clubs cheated the salary cap at some point, right?
Butters pull your melon in you Clown, have a look at Melbourne’s cattle over the last 15 years. Same with Manly, they both had internationals stacked to the eye balls. You dont know your footy real well butters.
Ever heard of the Stewart Brothers, Foran, Cherrie-Evens, Watmough, Hopoate Matai, Lyon, Galuvao, kite, Williams etc.etc from the 2011 sides after and beforethat premiership? And dont get me started on Brisbane and Melbourne, just google wikipedia to look at their teams over the past two decades.
To be a successful great players play for less than they can get elsewhere. Mitchell is the latest example of not chasing success now that he has acheived every thing almost, so he is now after whatever money he can get so he can retire at 30. But most footballers are competitive freaks and hate losing. Money is importantant but to most players it is not everything. Winning comps is and pkayers sacrifice extra big coin to keep a great side together.
Tapau is the best prop in the NRL , not this bloke.
100% Lidcombe. And then closely followed by fellow bookend fonua blake.
@TheAngryEgg. You dont know what youre talking about. Get your head read.
Fantastic news for Sydney fans. Taukeiaho is without doubt the best meter eater frontrower in the comp.
No surprise he and fellow prop JWH have lead the Roosters to back to back premierships, also both props at test level were in the final three players to be nominated as canditates in the Golden Boot Award.
Toddy123 Taukeiaho w has been at the Roosters for 6 seasons, no way in the World was he on a mere 300K. It was more like 450K and it is reported he signed for about 700K.
Toddy123
Siua got a 250k pay increase he’s now on 700k a year I know with Cronk, Curran, Lamb and Tetevano gone you got 1.6 million cap space but with 250k gone on a prop and let’s say 300k on Flanagan don’t forget Joey manu was rightfully upgraded from 300k upto 550k a year. Plus Hargraves did not get an upgrade because he recieves the bonus for a 10 year player and the telegraph has reported Mitchell us on 750k for 2020 which we both know he’s only on 550k could you see the roosters paying apart of Latrells contract to ease the salary
No Toddy123 the Sydney Roosters are well in the hunt for a million dollar player if they choose to.
I love all the arm chair salary cap auditors!
Jealously!
Lidcombe oval….Tapua is the best prop in the nrl??? Are you serious?? JWH and Siua were both golden boot nominees alongside RTS…..they BOTH have led the chooks to back to back premierships….and Siua was the top metre gainer for a prop for much of this season ….in what universe does that make tapau a better prop than either of them????
Its a good signing which may help bolster the dismal sombrero membership off the bottom of the NRL.
Once the sombreros get rid of cheap shot Hargreaves they will also attract more members. He is one of the main reasons decent fans avoid this dump.
Lacks any quality playing skills but makes up for his g.rubby cheap shots on opposition key players but hopefully now the diabolical MRC has been outed and replaced his free pass might be expired which will render him as no value to any team.
