The Roosters have signed Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for a further three years, keeping the vice-captain at Bondi until the end of the 2023 season.

Waerea-Hargreaves, 30, spoke about what it means to represent the tri-colours.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to wear the Roosters jersey, and this Club is definitely where my heart is,” Waerea-Hargreaves told the club website.

“From the top down, there’s a special group of people at the Roosters, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know that I’ll continue to be part of the team we have here,” he added.

Rooster coach Trent Robinson was over the moon to know Waerea-Hargreaves’ leadership and expertise will be with the club for a number of years to come.

“In the role he plays on the field and as our Club’s vice-captain, Jared is an integral member of our leadership group,” said Robinson.

“Respected for his strong work ethic, and for the good man that he is, Jared has embraced his role as a mentor to the younger forwards we have at the Club, so it’s great news that his experience will continue to benefit the Roosters in the coming years,” he added.

Since joining the league in 2009, Waerea-Hargreaves has played 219 NRL matches – 213 with the Roosters – and has 32 caps for New Zealand where he is also the reigning NZRL Player of the Year and finalist for the RLIF Golden Boot Award.