The Roosters have signed Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for a further three years, keeping the vice-captain at Bondi until the end of the 2023 season.
Waerea-Hargreaves, 30, spoke about what it means to represent the tri-colours.
“It’s an honour and a privilege to wear the Roosters jersey, and this Club is definitely where my heart is,” Waerea-Hargreaves told the club website.
“From the top down, there’s a special group of people at the Roosters, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know that I’ll continue to be part of the team we have here,” he added.
Rooster coach Trent Robinson was over the moon to know Waerea-Hargreaves’ leadership and expertise will be with the club for a number of years to come.
“In the role he plays on the field and as our Club’s vice-captain, Jared is an integral member of our leadership group,” said Robinson.
“Respected for his strong work ethic, and for the good man that he is, Jared has embraced his role as a mentor to the younger forwards we have at the Club, so it’s great news that his experience will continue to benefit the Roosters in the coming years,” he added.
Since joining the league in 2009, Waerea-Hargreaves has played 219 NRL matches – 213 with the Roosters – and has 32 caps for New Zealand where he is also the reigning NZRL Player of the Year and finalist for the RLIF Golden Boot Award.
BenH you are quite right. JWH is a great player. A Great Manly junior where he learned all his great skills at and has passed them unselfishly onto the roosters players and club. Was playing test footy while at manly before we had to let him go unfortunately he just was too greedy at the time.
JWH was poached from Rugby Union to Manly after he represented the junior Australian Union team.
Ex Rooster poached by Manly and Working as a recruitment officer Noel Crusher Cleal, signed JWH to Manly when he had not even played a game of League in his life.
JWH played a season in Manly reserves before being plucked to play 6 games off the bench in 2009
JWH is not a Manly junior and learnt his trade at the Roosters to become the true champion he is today.
BenH “Noel Crusher Cleal, signed JWH to Manly when he had not even played a game of League in his life.”
Thats exactly right and he played his first game of league for manly NYC team in 2008- which technically means he was brought through the manly system and IS a manly rugby league JUNIOR. OR were the roosters trying to claim him as one of their juniors as usual? LOL.
Now I think I’d better hand out my trademan tools to you this time BenH. But I’ll go easy on you in this instance. Only 2 of each….🤡🤡🥜🥜….😂😂😂😂
Yes I will concede the fact that JWH played the first 30 games or so in his life as a Manly NYC player learning the rules of Rugby League. However Manly played him as a lock on his NRL debut and one game as a 2nd rower, his other four Manly games were off the bench.
It was the Sydney Roosters great coaching stratergies that enabled JWH to learn his trade as a prop forward. It was the Roosters great coaching stratergies that enabled JWH to become the equal best prop in the world today along with Taukeuaho.
The few games JWH played at Manly learning the rules did not make him the dominant forward he is today.
TWlT0NE, Burgess was so scared to face the Roosters in the following weeks semi after he got belted from pillar to post from JWH and the Roosters mighty pack in the last round of the season. You really need to watch the replay on “Nine Now”.
The evidence is there for all to see.
Burgess did not even try to appeal his hair pulling antics on Billy Smith, he needed to rest up after his beating from the Roosters on the way to their Back to Back Premiership.
TWlT0NE you can keep your fingers crossed all you like. Mitchell will not be in Cadibal Pell Red and Snot Green from Myrtle next season……you just keep dreaming and dreaming and dreaming. Wake Up!!!!!
It Ain’t Gonna Happen.
@BenH. Well done lad. A lad who admits he is wrong is a man in my book.
Now I’ve got just one more thing to say re your comment…
"The few games JWH played at Manly learning the rules did not make him the dominant forward he is today." …. maybe not the complete forward, but he was playing for the kiwis in just his 2nd year at manly already. So he must be a quick learner of "the rules of rugby league" or it was "the manly great coaching strategies that enabled JWH to learn his trade and set him on his ways to be the dominant forward he is today!"
Good point ManWar78 he did play A test against Tonga and two against France after just 6 games.
Fact is though back in 2009 off season when he represented NZ was desperate for forwrds
