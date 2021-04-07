Sydney Roosters captain Jake Friend is set to announce his retirement from the NRL, effective immediately.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Friend informed teammates and close friends of his decision to call-time on his 264-game career earlier this week.

The Queensland playmaker has faced a long battle with concussion and head trauma, suffering his third concussion in the past six months alone following a head knock against Manly in Round 1.

According to The Herald, Friend’s decision to hang up the boots also stems from the recent birth of his first-born child, with an official announcement of his retirement set to come in the next 48 hours.

Friend made his debut for the Tri-colours in 2008 and won three premierships during his time in Bondi.

The 31-year-old made his Origin debut last year for the Maroons and also earned caps for Australia and the World All Stars.

The Roosters will not receive salary cap relief in 2021 following Friend’s departure

MORE TO COME