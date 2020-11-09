Roosters captain Boyd Cordner will be asked to consider to miss the entire 2021 season following his latest head knock that has ruled him out of the remaining State of Origin fixtures, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas.

Cordner was assisted off Adelaide Oval during last week’s loss to Queensland after colliding with Maroons star Felise Kaufusi before returning from a HIA.

The Roosters back-rower has endured a long history of head knocks, with sources close to The Herald reporting that people close to Cordner are pleading for the 28-year-old to take time away from the game.

The NSW star could sit out for at least six months, potentially a year, before making a return to rugby league.

Those close to Cordner have grave concerns surrounding his health and wellbeing and would prefer to see him take an extended time out of the game.

Having time away from the game will decrease the significance of a head knock that would potentially trigger a concussion.

Cordner’s cousin Joel Dark passed away earlier this year after a head knock during a local game in Newcastle, with the tragedy weighing on Cordner’s mind.

The Tricolours skipper has returned home since Wednesday’s game, gaining support from close friends and family.

It is understood that the idea of hanging up the boots doesn’t sit well with Cordner, who remains contracted with the Chooks for a further three seasons.

The Roosters’ main concern is Cordner’s health, but the club could eventually look to mirror Canterbury’s situation with Kieran Foran from last year.

The Bulldogs were entitled to apply for insurance for salary relief after their five-eighth sustained an injury whilst playing for New Zealand.

The Rooster could do the same with Cordner, who would be ruled out for the opening three matches of their 2021 campaign.

The NRL could give the Roosters salary-cap dispensation if Cordner is to take a 12 month hiatus, potentially aiding the club’s current salary strain.