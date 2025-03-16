Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has reportedly caught the interest of a rival club who is closely monitoring his situation in the Northern Beaches.

Turning 36 in February, Cherry-Evans is still one of the elite playmakers in the competition and has been a staple of the QLD Maroons side in the State of Origin arena.

While Onitoni Large and Joey Walsh are hot on the tail of the 2011 Grand Final winner and considered the Sea Eagles' future, the veteran's future remains clouded, but he is likely to keep playing beyond this season.

However, it is unknown if he will remain a one-club player or if he could possibly find himself at another team.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, the inspirational halfback and 2013 Clive Churchill Medallist has caught the interest of a rival club who are prepared to offer him a two-year deal.

This comes as Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestov is prepared to hand the star halfback a one-year deal to keep him for an extra season until the end of 2026, per the publication.

"Yeah, of course," Cherry-Evans told Zero Tackle earlier this season when questioned if he hopes to play beyond this year.

"Not willing to give it away just yet but a season's a long time, so it's hard to look into the future now.

"It's so far away. It's honestly so far away and people want timelines and people want answers but ultimately that's just not where I'm at.

"I'm just confident if I can play this year, I'll give it my best. Whether I want to play or not play next year, it'll get looked after."