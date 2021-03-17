The Brisbane Broncos may have lost David Fifita to the Titans, but they are reportedly set to retain a rising gun being compared to the star forward.

According to Channel Seven’s Chris Garry, the Broncos are set to beat off rival interest to re-sign exciting back rower Jordan Riki – who has been dubbed the “next Fifita.”

It is a major win for the the Broncos as they begin their rebuild under new coach Kevin Walters.

Garry believes that Ricki is close to signing off a two-year extension to remain at Red Hill.

“Seven News understands the Broncos made a strong offer earlier this month. There is negotiating to come, but Ricki has told his management he wants to be part of Walters’ rebuild,” Garry reports.

“Unless Brisbane implodes in coming weeks, the rampaging back rower will extend for at least two years.”

The 21-year old has played six NRL matches for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

The Broncos will look to avenge last week’s narrow loss to the Eels when they come against Fifita’s Titans on Friday night at Cbus Super Stadium at 8.05pm AEDT.