Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has decided not to re-call Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh back into the side and instead will let them play for the Bulldogs against the Warriors this upcoming round.

Stuart, however, will be reassessing both players after their game against the Warriors, with every chance of them needing to be called back.

It comes after last night's loss to the Melbourne Storm, which finished in controversial fashion after second rower Corey Harawira-Naera was sent off for a sickening high shot on Melbourne half Jahrome Hughes.

The 26-year-old has now been charged by the match review committee, and is set to miss three games, even with an early guilty plea.

Hoping Jahrome Hughes will be ok. How many weeks for Corey Harawira-Naera?#NRLStormRaiders pic.twitter.com/UqUIHsivzK — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) August 12, 2021

James and Horsburgh were allowed to join the Bulldogs earlier this week as they grapple with their own suspension crisis, having Dylan Napa (Round 25), Jack Hetherington (Round 24) and Luke Thompson (Round 23) all missing at the same time with suspension.

The Raiders' duo have struggled to minutes in Ricky Stuart's setup recently and ahead of the green machine's push to the finals, it was a deal which looked as if it would work for both sides.

The duo are due back in the Raiders' camp after Round 23 if Stuart elects not to change his current arrangement.

The news for the Raiders continues to worsen, with the side also losing captain Jarrod Croker to a head clash just before the end of the first half. Croker now joins the casualty list for the Raiders alongside:

Curtis Scott (stood down) – indefinite

Xavier Savage (shoulder) – season

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (neck) – Round 23

Semi Valemei (throat) – Round 23

Former NRL great Mark Carroll backed calls for Harawira-Naera to receive a lengthy suspension.

"That force to the head and neck, that's six weeks minimum.

That's jaw-breaking material."