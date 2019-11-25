The Wests Tigers are in the box seat to land Rooster Latrell Mitchell, although their biggest threat is not the Cowboys anymore, following Valentine Holmes’ move to North Queensland.
In fact, the Tigers now have to worry about the Titans, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting Gold Coast are now Wests closest competitors for the 22-year-old.
A decision from Mitchell’s camp is expected this week, although the Tigers still remain confident they’ll get their man.
A four-year, $3.8million deal is on the table for Mitchell, with the Blues star set to be granted an immediate release from the Roosters in order to join his new club.
The Tigers are a little worried about competition from South Sydney, with Wests believing they could use the salary cap compensation granted to them following Sam Burgess’ retirement (should they receive it) to lure Mitchell to the club.
Mitchell has played 96 games for the Roosters, scoring 65 tries.
Only 16 of those appearances have come at fullback, although Mitchell will be handed the No.1 jersey should he move to the Tigers next season.
Someone, anyone please take him. Please….
A little birdie told me he will be signing with Soufths. This is the greatest news I have ever heard.
That way the Roosters can smash him around twice a year along with Soufths soft pack of noname forwards. Hopefully they can do a Craig Wing on him and put him out for three quarters of a season like they did when the teaitor went to Soufths to cash in on Crowes money in his oink suit.
Bwahahahahah.
“the Blues star set to be granted an immediate release from the Roosters ”
The Roosters can’t get rid of him fast enough!
When the traitor went to Soufths and cashed in on Crowes money in his pink suits
Whats happened to lam penso??
I would have thought a massive distraction like Mitchell would be the last thing the Titans need right now.
Dont worry BennyHill when it is announced Latrell has signed with Souths I will go easy on you.
You have already dug a big enough hole for yourself and I presume you will follow Woody and the other 15 discarded nics and re appear with a new one on que.
Watch this space.
Rucky November 25, 2019 at 10:10 am
“the Blues star set to be granted an immediate release from the Roosters ”
The Roosters can’t get rid of him fast enough!”
More the case he can’t get get rid of them fast enough I would suggest Rucky.
The sombreros have given up on their attempt to stop him going to Souths because of the negative feedback they will attract from all the media and NRL fans.
Just have to cop it on the chin.
You thought you had attitude in Walker…. You ain’t seen nuthin’ Souffs
I’m not trying to be bias, this is an honest question, maybe someone can help answer this.
But why aren’t Penrith making a play for Latrell!?!?!
I mean they’ve released players that were on some big money (RCG, DWZ, Maloney, Blake) not to mention they’ve also released Egan so they should have more than enough cap space, no?
I mean we’re holding on to Whare and I can’t for the life of me u sweaty and why!!!! Especially when there’s someone like Latrell Mitchell on the bloody market!!!
I can’t for the life of me understand why* is what I meant to say
Westie4life… probably because the Panthers can rely on their juniors and don’t need to “buy a premiership”… nah, just a cheap, light hearted dig at one of your fellow Panthers supporters 😉
In reality I would imagine it is his asking price and the perceived return on investment. It is a lot of money for a centre, especially one who doesn’t always necessarily “show up”. And it is also a lot of money if you are going to play him at fullback given his lack of experience there. Maybe the Panthers are not willing to take the risk?
Kev – spot on. Not needed. Anyone remember Jaryd Hayne’s stint at the Goldie??
Perhaps the Panthers are smart enough to look at the way Latrell barely gave a toss this season and extrapolated that Latrell is a high risk player – particularly for a team that is not challenging for the premiership. I mean, it’s only getting worse when Latrell wants to leave the 2 time consecutive premiers for more money – it doesn’t exactly sound like he’s much of a competitor who wants to win, does it?
I can’t believe Titans are getting involved. You’d think they would have learned from their first flirtation with a Latrell type in Jarryd Hayne.
I don’t know why Tigers are, either – their fullback was absolutely great this season.
I said a while ago I think Latrell to Penrith makes a lot of sense. There should be enough cap room with the departures. Latrell is only 22 and in his 96 games he’s scored 65 tries that’s a great return. When he’s in form he’s near unstoppable and is the closest thing to Greg Ingles.
Plus Dylan Edwards is off contract end of this year anyways so that’s more of a reason to go for it. Edwards will likely want an upgrade on his current deal let’s say to about 400k if not more . Why not pay Mitchell 800k and get a much much better player
Souths certainly don’t need any backs, Latrell would be great to have and Semi has well but it’s forwrds we need , hopefully Arrow signs thats a start and one more forward although I believe Amone will have a big season next year.
$1.25 million per season, Tigers are literally insane. Even Slater wouldn’t command that sort of money at his peak today. $1 million would be stretching it.
Doh thought it was 3 seasons, ok price seems about what I expected.
Some very upset sombreros on here today.
Welcome Latrell to your true home.
Do not agree that Craig Wing was a traitor.
He came to Easts in 2000 after Souths were not in the comp for 2 years. He could have gone back but chose to stay at the chooks for a total of 8 seasons that saw him give 100% in the 185 games he played.
The offer from Easts was higher than the Souths offer he went back because the Souths deal was for 4 years the Easts deal was for 2 years.
Wing was a good bloke who did not deserve 12 weeks on the sideline as a result of a cheap shot shoulder charge to the back.
I think Mitchell would be great for the Titans he is an amazing player when he is on sometimes he goes missing, he had a rough year personally losing some family members. I reckon he’ll bounce back and be great next season for every game wherever he decides to go. I also heard John Asiata is heading South to the Titans now that would be great pick up. I think Holbrooks success from St Helens will be following him.
isdonisgood, do you not think that the titans have already been through this type of situation with Hayne? When he is on, he was good. Other times, he goes missing. It was the same stuff. You can’t pay 1-1.2 million for a player who goes missing when you’re banking on him to carry you. That’s why he suits the roosters (and probably to a lesser extend souths, if they take him). He doesn’t suit titans, tigers or cowboys because you can’t trust him to be under that type of pressure. I’m no roosters or souths fan, but the better the core team is, the better he’ll go because the onus will be on him to make game winning plays. Trouble is, the only teams who will pay the money he wants are the teams he is going to ruin the balance of in doing so.
Additionally, Latrell have never been a proven game breaking player in a team that wasn’t already extremely good. At least Hayne had that ability to do that. I do not see Latrell as a good investment for a bottom 8 side. Probably not anything under the top 4, to be honest. I wouldn’t want him at the Broncos.
So mitchell leaves the roosters for an extra $150k per year and a big head thinking he is a better fullback than Teddy?
Bwahahahaha…Bwahahaha…haha
Yes thats exactly spot on ManWar78.
Thats why I hope Mitchell decides on Soufths. Because they will not finsh higher than the Tigers next season, with four of their forwards leaving the sinking ship and a coach who is showing his age who lost his defensive playbook in the 2nd half of the 2015 grand final.
Bennett has never been able to recover his once famous defensive attributes. Defence wins premierships. Bennett and Soufths do not have that and if Mitchell happens to end up at the Souless Soufths club as a rookie fullback, then their defence will be even worse.
How I hope Mitchell ends up at Soufths. The bottom line is he is only a wanna be Inglis. The Roosters got the best out of him with Robo, the current best coach in the World. Under the dethroned super coach Bennett who has won nothing in 10 seasons, Mitchell will go backwards.Soufths think he is another Inglis. But he isn’t.
Bwahahahaha….Bwahahahaha
It’s a good question W4L – you’d expect Penrith to have salary cap space for Mitchell. There aren’t many secrets in RL. Could it be that Penrith, irrespective of how good Mitchell might be, have just decided to pass on him. It might be a case of the old Peter Moore principle – the best way to deal with trouble is to avoid it in the first place. A pretty sensible practice when it comes to signing players.
Further more ManWar78, you mentioned he is leaving over 150k difference. He could make that money up in rep sides if he was playing for a top four team, Wests will finish around 10th- 7th but that will probably jeopardize his rep chances, the same scenario would occur with Soufths and the Gold Coast.
Busta the Roosters offered Wing top dollar but he became a traitor first to the Roosters and then walking out on Soufths four year deal after only two.
Probably after spending 8yrs at The Professionalism of Sydney Roosters then heading to the backward culture of Soufths undoubtedly contributed to him shooting off to Japan and get as far away from that dump as he could.
Thirdly he became a traitor again by playing for the National test Team of Japan. After his forefathers in the Philippines were under there crule rule when the Japs over through the Philippines during WW2, and also adding insult to his Australian heritage for all the Aussies who died fighting the little magots to keep our country free.
Busta…. Wing is a traitor.
Yes lots did die to keep our country free, Then you look around to see what has migrated here in overwhelming numbers to wreck the country. Major reason why our economy has died. If those brave fallen Aussie warriors only knew what our country has become these days, they would turn in their graves & may not have went to war in the 1st place
BenHudson
My post was regrading Easts. As a Chook supporter i never thought of him as a Traitor.
He gave 8 years good service completed his contract and moved on.
Roosters wanted to keep Wing, but he did a Mitchell, turned his back and walked down the road to the Kiwi Gladiators dud team over money and a pink suite. Spells ….. Traitor.
It had nothing to do with money Easts offer was higher. He was a Souths junior that just went home after 8 years.
If he is a traitor then every player since 1908 that completed a contract and moved on must also be a traitor.
Going by BennyHill’s definition of traitor there are 6 in the roosters 2019 top 17 but the roosters cant be accused of harboring any traitors because having no grass roots juniors gives them a free pass to poach the best at their prime.
That’s what they like you to believe.
So Latrell is a “traitor” says BennyHill because he didnt accept the terms put to him and chose to look elsewhere.
Give us a break you wombat.
Yes Mitchell is a traitor TW1T0NE.
Indeed I’m so thrilled TW1T0NE that you have endeavord to calculate the Roosters have 11 players from their top 17, that never played NRL wirh another club. Spells ….. Rooster junior player development programe success.
TW1T0NE if you bothered to look at the entire squad of 28 you will find 22 have played for no other NRL team in first grade.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahaha