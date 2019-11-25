The Wests Tigers are in the box seat to land Rooster Latrell Mitchell, although their biggest threat is not the Cowboys anymore, following Valentine Holmes’ move to North Queensland.

In fact, the Tigers now have to worry about the Titans, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting Gold Coast are now Wests closest competitors for the 22-year-old.

A decision from Mitchell’s camp is expected this week, although the Tigers still remain confident they’ll get their man.

A four-year, $3.8million deal is on the table for Mitchell, with the Blues star set to be granted an immediate release from the Roosters in order to join his new club.

The Tigers are a little worried about competition from South Sydney, with Wests believing they could use the salary cap compensation granted to them following Sam Burgess’ retirement (should they receive it) to lure Mitchell to the club.

Mitchell has played 96 games for the Roosters, scoring 65 tries.

Only 16 of those appearances have come at fullback, although Mitchell will be handed the No.1 jersey should he move to the Tigers next season.