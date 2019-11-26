Penrith is set to announce the signing of premiership-winning forward Zane Tetevano, after Reagan Campbell-Gillard left the club during September for Parramatta.

Tetevano played in the Roosters’ premiership triumph of 2018, and was involved in their preliminary final win over Melbourne this season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Panthers will bring Tetevano in on a three-year deal worth around $350,000 a season, which is less than half of what Campbell-Gillard was on.

It’ll mark two important signings for the Panthers in two days, following the addition of Kurt Capewell on Monday.

The 29-year-old played 74 games for the Roosters in his three seasons at the club, but was forced out due to salary cap constraints.