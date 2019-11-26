Penrith is set to announce the signing of premiership-winning forward Zane Tetevano, after Reagan Campbell-Gillard left the club during September for Parramatta.
Tetevano played in the Roosters’ premiership triumph of 2018, and was involved in their preliminary final win over Melbourne this season.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the Panthers will bring Tetevano in on a three-year deal worth around $350,000 a season, which is less than half of what Campbell-Gillard was on.
It’ll mark two important signings for the Panthers in two days, following the addition of Kurt Capewell on Monday.
The 29-year-old played 74 games for the Roosters in his three seasons at the club, but was forced out due to salary cap constraints.
What a great buy!
Straight out of the Roosters Transit Lounge. A very good pick-up for the Panthers.
Great news for Roosters. That will free up another $950k to spend on somebody better.
A good pick up at that price.
Very happy with that….
Won’t be fully satisfied though until we get rid of Whare and sign a decent winger/center (I know Latrell is out of the question) hell, I wouldn’t even mind if we sign Jack Bird!
Tetevano’s best season was definitely 2018, unfortunately there was a slight drop in form in his last 6 weeks of 2019 leading to him missing out on a grand final bench spot this year.
Thanks Zane for the magnificent contribution to Sydney’s back to back premierships. Being forced out due to the salary cap is a sad thing to happen but you will always be remebered as a premiership winning Rooster.
For those who wrongly accuse the Roosters of under the table deals. Could you then explain to me how in the past two premiership winning seasons, that players of test rep standard like Tetevano, Mitchell, Ferguson along with Origin player Napa and 18th Origin man Matterson have left when they quite easily should of stayed with big bags of money given to them under the table.
Because it does not happen, for if it did, they all would be still at the Roosters.
