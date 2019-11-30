Latrell Mitchell is reportedly considering a shock switch to rugby union after failing to find a suitable deal in the NRL for 2020.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Mitchell’s advisors have sounded out Rugby Australia about the prospect of joining the 15-man game.

This follows the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers both pulling big offers from the table after becoming unhappy with how negotiations were progressing.

The Gold Coast Titans have also been rumoured to be interested in signing Mitchell as well but they have recently increased their offer to keep star forward Jai Arrow and if he accepts, it seems they wouldn’t have enough money to pursue Mitchell.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been silent throughout but there have been strong rumours that they could be a potential landing spot for Mitchell if they receive salary cap space via Sam Burgess’ retirement.

Dual international Timana Tahu believes Mitchell would be the perfect candidate for rugby union.

“For the next high-profile player that they wanna look at, throw big money at, I’d be looking at Latrell,” Tahu wrote for SBS in May.

“It’d be a massive loss for rugby league, but for rugby union, he’d bring a new audience, new sponsorship and help change the Wallabies.

“It’s perfect timing because there are two or three years for him to get his game knowledge up … the next World Cup is in 2023

“In terms of his union success, I just see his kicking skills, as well as his passing skills, being valuable. He’s tall, he’s fast, he’s big — he’s made for rugby union.”