Latrell Mitchell is reportedly considering a shock switch to rugby union after failing to find a suitable deal in the NRL for 2020.
The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Mitchell’s advisors have sounded out Rugby Australia about the prospect of joining the 15-man game.
This follows the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers both pulling big offers from the table after becoming unhappy with how negotiations were progressing.
The Gold Coast Titans have also been rumoured to be interested in signing Mitchell as well but they have recently increased their offer to keep star forward Jai Arrow and if he accepts, it seems they wouldn’t have enough money to pursue Mitchell.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been silent throughout but there have been strong rumours that they could be a potential landing spot for Mitchell if they receive salary cap space via Sam Burgess’ retirement.
Dual international Timana Tahu believes Mitchell would be the perfect candidate for rugby union.
“For the next high-profile player that they wanna look at, throw big money at, I’d be looking at Latrell,” Tahu wrote for SBS in May.
“It’d be a massive loss for rugby league, but for rugby union, he’d bring a new audience, new sponsorship and help change the Wallabies.
“It’s perfect timing because there are two or three years for him to get his game knowledge up … the next World Cup is in 2023
“In terms of his union success, I just see his kicking skills, as well as his passing skills, being valuable. He’s tall, he’s fast, he’s big — he’s made for rugby union.”
“After failing to find a suitable deal” he had two great offers but? What more did he want?
Sam Burgess’ pending $1 million payout for his medically enforced retirement potentially holds the key to Latrell Mitchell’s future.
I believe that Latrell has been poorly advised. I hope his future is sorted out asap. I am sick to death of hearing about it.
Seems Trent Robinson and Nick Politis made the right decision in letting Latrell explore the market.
Maybe Latrell should go back to the chooks. Put his head down, train hard, continue to perform on and off the field and appreciate how fortunate he is to have achieved this much so early in his career.
I’m sure this will rebuild respect with the Roosters and the rugby league fraternity.
Let’s face it. Latrell is a young man. As a young man, we’ve all been there. Full of confidence. Not as much life experience as we think. A reality check is what we’ve needed.
Hopefully, this is the reality check he needed.
If I was able to provide some advice to Latrell it would be this.
Go back to the Roosters. Mend the bridges. Get some sound advice from a person/s you trust. Let your footy and your approach do the talking and the rest will take care of itself.
The benefits of what you can provide to others through leadership, mentoring and humility will ultimately outweigh any monetary gain.
Would be good for Australian rugby.
Samu Kerevi and Jordan Petaia at 12/13 and then Latrell Mitchell at Fullback that’s a good young backline combination.
Dave Rennie is a really good coach that’s good for them. But the issue is still the first five maybe they should also try bring over a league player for that position too
He is playing games listening to uncle mundine. He will be a liability to the club he signs with. Please go to rugby.
Lattrell’s stance on the National Anthem tells you an awful lot about this bloke. I am sure that that fool Mundine (how the men in white coats haven’t come for him yet, I don’t know) is in his ear but even Mitchell must be questioning his advise by now.
If Mitchell ever does sign with anyone, the Roosters will be the real winners.
I think he’d be more than happy now with $800k p.a on a 3-4 year deal, and to play where needed.
This experience, regardless of how much of it was actually his doing (his agent and/or advisers, the media etc) should have taught him some valuable lessons.
From here I think he needs a “clean start”, and by that, I don’t think he should sign with any club that has “rejected” him through this “negotiation period”.
If we weren’t/don’t re-sign Jennings, as unlikely as that this, I’d be happy to sign him now on a 3 year / $750-800k p.a deal.
Maybe the Dragons make a play, maybe?
