St George Illawarra is edging closer to signing former club star Trent Merrin after a potentially brief stint in English Super League side, Leeds Rhinos.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Wednesday morning that Leeds could let Merrin return to the NRL based on compassionate grounds after stating only weeks ago that he will remain a Leeds player.

The back-rower and former NSW representative is expecting his first child with partner Jessica and hopes to be closer to family in Australia.

The Dragons are in negotiations Leeds about Merrin, who is only one year into a four-year contract with the Rhinos.

If Cronulla’s Matt Prior is able to Joins Leeds, the Rhinos may then release Merrin to join the Dragons as they (Dragons) will then be willing to facilitate the move of second-rower Luciano Leilua to West Tigers.

Dragons star Cameron McInnes would like to see Merrin return and wear the Red V.

“I never got to meet him, like I played against him. But from what I hear from the boys he is a great fella, first and foremost, and he loves the club as well, he loves the Dragons,” McInnes told SMH.

“He actually has a house down near where I live near Shellharbour so I know he’s big in the area, and I’m sure you know he would want to come back and win.

“Which is great as well, so yeah, if that’s the case, if there’s a spot for him then it would be great having back obviously, former rep player that would be good.”

The Dragons are also hopeful of getting the signature of Jack de Belin however his pending rape case could intervene in any transfers.