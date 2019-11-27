St George Illawarra is edging closer to signing former club star Trent Merrin after a potentially brief stint in English Super League side, Leeds Rhinos.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported Wednesday morning that Leeds could let Merrin return to the NRL based on compassionate grounds after stating only weeks ago that he will remain a Leeds player.
The back-rower and former NSW representative is expecting his first child with partner Jessica and hopes to be closer to family in Australia.
The Dragons are in negotiations Leeds about Merrin, who is only one year into a four-year contract with the Rhinos.
If Cronulla’s Matt Prior is able to Joins Leeds, the Rhinos may then release Merrin to join the Dragons as they (Dragons) will then be willing to facilitate the move of second-rower Luciano Leilua to West Tigers.
Dragons star Cameron McInnes would like to see Merrin return and wear the Red V.
“I never got to meet him, like I played against him. But from what I hear from the boys he is a great fella, first and foremost, and he loves the club as well, he loves the Dragons,” McInnes told SMH.
“He actually has a house down near where I live near Shellharbour so I know he’s big in the area, and I’m sure you know he would want to come back and win.
“Which is great as well, so yeah, if that’s the case, if there’s a spot for him then it would be great having back obviously, former rep player that would be good.”
The Dragons are also hopeful of getting the signature of Jack de Belin however his pending rape case could intervene in any transfers.
With that stain as a coach, Merrin should stay in England
Dragons would have a very old but good forward pack if he comes back.
8. Graham
9. McInnes
10. Vaughan
11. Frizzel
12. T Sims
13. Merrin
Dragons should release Aiken and Dufty and sign Jack Bird. Keep Lafai and Lomax for centres and have Bird play fullback.
How Saints have salary cap issues is beyond me.
Widdop leaves, we sign no one (Excluding Luke) & we are hamstrung on the player market.
It doesn’t make sense!!
Dragons should sack Shane Flanagan before this great club gets tarnished any more.
Phoenix It’s beyond me also I seriously cannot see where all the coin is tied up, besides Hunt and Friz surely the club isn’t paying overs for any other players.
There is no direction at all at the Dragons and I back this up by saying we all watched Dufty, Aitken and Lafai under perform again but we still hang onto them. Why????? Move them on free up some cash and buy a good centre, Throw De Belin in also as he needs to be moved on as there’s got to be a divide in the team over him.
Looks like being a long 2020 season.
Cheers
The only conclusion you can draw from this story is that Benny Hill is now in charge of Dragon’s recruitment.
Just another nail in the coffin for 2020 season as far as I’m concerned.
not sure where the fuss is, i’d prefer Merrin over Leilua much better value.
We now have an entire forward pack of workhorses. No team balance at all. Most are great players but none of them are going to trouble teams in attack. Mary is trying to win it with defenders.
Over priced dud, thought Soufths would be very interested, fits their criteria superbly after being transited out of Penrith Poachers. Soufths just love buying hasbeen duds to go with the hasbeen coach.
Their two one million dollar has been star players Inglis and Burgess both retired the same year with multiple years o the contracts. Who is running the show over at the dud club Western Suburbs Rabbits?????
We should take a few things into consideration before bagging Trent Merrin. He played his best football with the Saints, he is very popular at the club and Jack de Belin is finished as a rugby League player.
cmonthedragons, I can understand your frustration but:
Surely you’d have to pay part salaries for Aitken and Lafai, so I’m not sure how much cap space that would free up. They can be/have been great players and this is a contract year is it not, so you’d have to expect 100% effort, if that’s what has been lacking.
JDB, right now/today, how could you possibly move him on? Who’s going to take over his contract, at what price, and you can’t terminate it now? Sorry mate, but I can’t see what you can do.
Dufty, hmmm? Didn’t you just re-sign him? He reminds me of French, and by that he is/could/should be a great winger, of old, but most modern day wingers are getting bigger/stronger. FB? Maybe in a team with strong wingers/centres, maybe.