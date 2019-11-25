Parramatta’s Dylan Brown has an offer on the table from the Eels, although he’s set to meet with rival clubs over the next month as he weighs up his next move.
The 19-year-old currently has a three-year contract until 2023 in from of him from the Eels, although Fox Sports understands at least four clubs have signalled their intent to meet with Brown before Christmas.
The young five-eighth isn’t a stranger to a big offer, with the Warriors placing a six-year, $2.7 million offer in front of Brown before he had even debuted for the Eels earlier this season.
Brown played 15 games for the Eels this year, and helped the Eels storm home after they won eight of their final 12 matches after Brown returned from injury.
I assume the Warriors will up the amount previously offered, Souths are in need of a ball playing 5/8, Penrith may also be interested.
If we don’t keep Dylan that will do me.
First Stefano then Kafusi and now Brown.
Either the club has issues or the media are making crap up again.
Heard the clubs are tigers, manly, panthers, titans.
Even if resigns with eels now hey are going to have to pay more as he is testing the market, bad play on eels part, especially hearing they have concentrated on getting the Jennings deal done first
I hope Parra keep him, but it worrys me that he wants to sus out whats out there, doesn’t give me confidence that he loves the club unless the offer from Parra is minimal, also I believe that Jennings is past it to be honest, two more years is not good and will be a burdon for Parra.
Kev, I think you’ve got to take it case by case. Utoikamanu was offered close to $300k p.a for a 19 year old forward that’s yet to debut. If it turns out he’s the Haas, we got it badly wrong, but he’s depth at Parra, so I think we’re right not to try and match the deal, and good luck to him.
I think Brown was always going to test the market. From the couple of interviews I’ve seen with him, I got the impression he is buying into/has bought into the media hype. I think he’s got enormous potential, I hope we can keep him, but he’s a very young guy with a dozen or so games under his belt. In his situation he should be very much focused on where he can learn the most over the next couple of years, but I think he’s more focused on where he can earn the most.
Instead of resigning players like a David Gower and Brad Takarangi, that money should of been going to our Juniors, such as Utoikimanu and Kaufusi and brown.
I reckon Brown will stay, but Jeeze they are making it hard on themselves.
bobfulton… the Jennings deal was done first as he was without a contract for 2020. And as almighty said, Brown was always testing the market. It is one of those things, if another club is willing to pay him what the Warriors offered last time and he goes, then I won’t be happy he is gone, but I also don’t want to see the Eels in a bidding war over him.
Semi… Gower and Taka are depth and experience signings, you need those guys too. We made a very good offer to Utoikimanu for a player never to play first grade, but the Tigers offered the most ever to someone without experience. Did you really want the club spending that much on an untested player?
