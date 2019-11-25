Parramatta’s Dylan Brown has an offer on the table from the Eels, although he’s set to meet with rival clubs over the next month as he weighs up his next move.

The 19-year-old currently has a three-year contract until 2023 in from of him from the Eels, although Fox Sports understands at least four clubs have signalled their intent to meet with Brown before Christmas.

The young five-eighth isn’t a stranger to a big offer, with the Warriors placing a six-year, $2.7 million offer in front of Brown before he had even debuted for the Eels earlier this season.

Brown played 15 games for the Eels this year, and helped the Eels storm home after they won eight of their final 12 matches after Brown returned from injury.