CANBERRA, AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY - MAY 13: Kurt Capewell of the Sharks watches on during the round 10 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium on May 13, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Penrith look to be the front-runners for free agent Kurt Capewell, with a two-year deal likely on offer for the out-of-favour Shark.

It is understood that Capewell is keen on a move to the Panthers, while St George Illawarra are also in the hunt for the 26-year-old, according to NRL.com.

Ongoing salary cap limitations could mean Capewell walks to a rival club, as Cronulla were unable to offer a multi-year deal for their prized man.

The Panthers are yet to make an official comment on the matter of a deal for Capewell’s signature.

The Tigers also join both the Dragons and Panthers making Capewell one of the most in-demand names this off-season.

The back rower had a career best season in 2019, playing every match for the Sharks while also collecting a call-up to the Maroons Origin camp as a reserve player for the first two games.