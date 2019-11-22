Penrith look to be the front-runners for free agent Kurt Capewell, with a two-year deal likely on offer for the out-of-favour Shark.

It is understood that Capewell is keen on a move to the Panthers, while St George Illawarra are also in the hunt for the 26-year-old, according to NRL.com.

Ongoing salary cap limitations could mean Capewell walks to a rival club, as Cronulla were unable to offer a multi-year deal for their prized man.

The Panthers are yet to make an official comment on the matter of a deal for Capewell’s signature.

The Tigers also join both the Dragons and Panthers making Capewell one of the most in-demand names this off-season.

The back rower had a career best season in 2019, playing every match for the Sharks while also collecting a call-up to the Maroons Origin camp as a reserve player for the first two games.