Melbourne Storm speedster Josh Addo-Carr will reportedly meet with club officials in Sydney regarding a potential release from his deal.

According to Nine’s Danny Weidler, Addo-Carr and his manager Chris Orr will meet with Storm CEO Dave Donaghy to discuss the prospect of the 24-year old moving to a Sydney club.

Weidler said Addo-Carr has not yet asked for a release or fielded any offers from rival clubs.

“For a little while I’ve been hearing that Addo-Carr wants to base himself in Sydney because of a changed family situation,” Weidler told Nine News.

“That is sure to be brought up at that meeting.

“At this stage I’ve not been told Addo-Carr has asked for a release from the Melbourne storm – he has two years to run on his contract – nor has he fielded any firm offers.

“That could all change after (Thursday’s) meeting.”

The flyer hails from Blacktown and has previously admitted the pull to return to his home state.

“I’m grateful for what Melbourne have done for me,” he said soon after the end of the NRL season. “They’ve turned my career around. They’ve turned me into the player I’ve always dreamt to be.

“Sydney (though) is always going to be home. My whole family is there. If I want to start a little family, I want my kids to grow up with my family.”