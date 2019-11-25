Promising Eels youngster Oregon Kaufusi looks set to leave the club, with reports indicating that NRL rivals are lining up to lure the 20-year-old away from Parramatta.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting that despite having another year to run on his contract with the Eels, the prop has garnered interest from a number of clubs, and is able to hold discussions with clubs.
With Parramatta believed to have been slow in initiating extension talks with Kaufusi, he could become the next highly-regarded junior to depart the club this off-season in what is becoming a troubling trend for the Eels.
Fellow prop Stefano Utoikamanu has defected to Wests Tigers in recent days, while lock Trey Mooney and halfback Tyler Field have also departed.
Kaufusi has played 10 NRL games, eight of which came in 2019. He played 18 games in the Canterbury Cup NSW competition this year, scoring four tries.
Been good from what I’ve seen of him and I would swap him with Alvaro but you can only keep so many players. If he moves, good luck to him
Parramatta has invested thousands into Kaufusi and Stefano Utoikamanu, through their junior pathway programs, the NRL should be compensating the EELS as they are a genuine development club for young talent that NRL clubs get the benefit of. No you cant keep all of the talent, but the NRL, should rebate all clubs that develop juniors that make a top 30 squad so that the club can reinvest in the programs, ensuring the talent pool continues to prosper.
Hey ff2016, it’s been a while. Good to see you back. Your backline is looking red hot for next season.
Yes been a while and thanks eagle. Backline is looking good but still constancy issue with halves but they are getting better. Backline could look a little better with Turbo, on the wing of course 😉
Haha FF. A throwback to the good days on here with the fun banter between us Eels and the Sea Eagles.
I wonder if thebatman is still running his eye over the site?
Make zt great again
Twentyone is the Batman and so is his wife penso.
He would do well to move South.
He would benefit enormously from going through the Storm system.
Our recruitment has been very good but whoever is in charge of retention should be sacked.