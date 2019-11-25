Promising Eels youngster Oregon Kaufusi looks set to leave the club, with reports indicating that NRL rivals are lining up to lure the 20-year-old away from Parramatta.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that despite having another year to run on his contract with the Eels, the prop has garnered interest from a number of clubs, and is able to hold discussions with clubs.

With Parramatta believed to have been slow in initiating extension talks with Kaufusi, he could become the next highly-regarded junior to depart the club this off-season in what is becoming a troubling trend for the Eels.

Fellow prop Stefano Utoikamanu has defected to Wests Tigers in recent days, while lock Trey Mooney and halfback Tyler Field have also departed.

Kaufusi has played 10 NRL games, eight of which came in 2019. He played 18 games in the Canterbury Cup NSW competition this year, scoring four tries.