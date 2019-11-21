Homesick Fijian Semi Radradra is set to make a shock return to the NRL, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that he will sacrifice $2 million playing rugby union to make the switch and has told close friends he wants to play for South Sydney.

The Rabbitohs are cashed up following the departures of a several players, including Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess, putting them in a strong position to attack the player market.

They are still waiting to find out from the NRL if they will receive salary cap dispensation for Burgess’ (shoulder) retirement on medical grounds.

Radradra has previously been linked to the Bunnies as well as Canterbury, having met with Bulldogs powerbrokers prior to the Rugby World Cup.

His former coach Brad Arthur has stated he would be keen to bring the winger back to Parramatta.

When asked about Radradra’s link to the Rabbitohs, star hooker Damien Cook told Sporting News: “Apparently Souths are looking at every player but first we’ve got to sort out what the go is with Sam (Burgess).

“But Semi Radradra is a quality player and he did a great job when he was in the NRL.

“He’d be a great asset to most clubs.

“Who knows (what will happen)? We will see how it plays out.”