The mighty Melbourne Storm took a huge step toward yet another Minor Premiership by putting the Panthers down and out on Thursday night.

Nathan Cleary's injury sent shockwaves through the competition.

Meanwhile, the Sharks, Dogs and Manly continued their run to a Top Four spot. The Dolphins and Dragons now look set for a showdown to finish eighth.

To say things are set up perfectly for the run-in is an understatement.

With that said, we look back to Round 23 and present 20 thoughts from a wonderful round of rugby league:

1. Gerard Sutton is copping a lot of grief for a series of correct decisions from Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, referees have neglected to enforce said rules for so long that they've just been forgotten. Fans and officials blow up as a result, despite every big decision being right.

2. For too long, players have been able to lay all over the attacker, knowing a six again will be awarded. Pheonix Crossland was 100%, without any doubt in the world, trying to ensure the Sharks didn't receive another play with halftime just seconds away. He 100%, without any doubt, laid on the attacker way too long. That is the very definition of a professional foul.

3. Adam O'Brien is extremely lucky that Kalyn Ponga went on an all time run of form in 2023. I dare say that is the Knights missed Finals, as they should have, he would be out of a job. Ponga was never going to be able reproduce the ridiculous 2023 run and Newcastle will miss Finals as a result.

4. One more on Newcastle; it's now Round 24 and they still don't have an established spine. Ponga is the only player who is locked in. Jayden Brailey has been in and out of the side for many months, while the Knights still don't have a preferred halves partnership.

5. A few weeks back, my Knock On co-host and I discussed where the Titans play AJ Brimson. I honestly don't know if there is a spot in the Titans lineup for the recently re-signed Brimson.

6. These long, long-term contracts simply don't work. Jason Taumalolo still has three full seasons of a contract he hasn't justified for two seasons now, while AJ Brimon's monster new contract hasn't even yet kicked in. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has the talent to buck the trend, but history is not on his side.

7. It seems as though every time there is a Golden Point game, fans and pundits come out to make ridiculously overcomplicated suggestions to "fix" it. I've long been a fan of Golden Try, but to suggest that losing in Golden Point is, in any way, different to losing in regular time is ridiculous.

8. Following on, the obvious argument is, well losing by two points is better than losing by 60. So maybe if you lose by under a try, you get a point? Or, here me out ... if you win, you get two points, if you don't win, you don't get any!

9. How brilliant was it to see all those Manly players in the stands for Kieran Foran's 300th? I don't believe Foran gets the credit he truly deserves. He has a rough trot, and looked to be set for retirement, at one stage, but he has overcome to lead a Titans rebuild under Des Hasler. Well done Mr Foran!

10. It may sound like a bit of a cop-out, but I truly hope the Tigers and Eels game in the final round is a genuine "Spoon Bowl". Two teams desperate to avoid finishing last? Sign me up please.

11. Huge props to both Belinda Sharpe and her touch judges for making the most match-defining call of the weekend in denying Souths a try due to a forward pass. Yes, it was forward, but I've seen worse let go. Unfortunately they missed a far worse forward pass earlier in the same set. I'll try and focus on the positive but if Cam Murray gets that pass right ...

12. I laughed so hard when Reed Mahoney, the game's biggest pest, ran in and got thrown aside by Tevita Pangai Jr like he was a small child. Mahoney pushes the boundaries multiple times every set, let alone a game, knows exact what he is doing. I don't know what he was thinking getting in the face of TPJ though.

13. In a round full of tries and including a Golden Point field goal, the highlight of the round was a tackle. Arguably the tackle of the season as the Hammer ran down the Foxx.

14. The Nathan Cleary injury really brings the Panthers back to the pack ... although they did beat the nine wins in a row Sharks 42-0 at Shark Park earlier in the year. So maybe it doesn't.

15. It's funny how many "little" things in our game get forgotten. Ryan Papenhuyzen kicking for touch on a 20-metre re-start reminded everyone of the risk vs reward play. If it had come off, it would have set the Storm up with a free play on half time.

16. For 80+ minutes at Shark Park, there was a monster wind blowing directly at the backs of one of the teams. Not one single 40/20 kick was attempted. It shows just how important a genuine halfback is as I guarantee the likes of Hynes, DCE or Cleary would have nailed at least one.

17. The Valentine Holmes signing is best for all three parties. The Dragons need a star player, Val needs a fresh start and the Cowboys need to shift that money elsewhere. Brilliant business.

18. Quickly going back to Golden Point, there was a late draw in NSW Cup and although it was fun, it felt flat. I think each game needs a winner.

19. There is no chance we should see Chad Townsend return to the number seven for the Cowboys. Jake Clifford has been the better option since the Origin break and his performance this past weekend just confirmed it. If, at 4pm, we see Chad instead of Clifford, if I'm a Cowboys fan, I'm none too happy.

20. It's good to see South Sydney finally insisting on clauses in Latrell Mitchell's contract. The club has been walking on eggshells around their star fullback for far too long. I have no real comment on the latest incident but the fact it's the latest in an increasing list of them, says it all.