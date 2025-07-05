Just over 24 hours after it was confirmed that Toby Sexton has signed with the Catalans Dragons, another member of the Bulldogs spine will also reportedly not be with the club beyond the end of this season.

A former club captain, Reed Mahoney had one of his best seasons in the NRL during 2024, which saw the Bulldogs reach the NRL Finals series and was even named in the extended squad for the Queensland Maroons as coverage for Harry Grant.

However, this hasn't stopped him from continually being linked with an exit from the Canterbury Bulldogs, especially after the signing of Lachlan Galvin and Bailey Hayward who has found his footing in first-grade.

With the hooker contracted until the end of 2026 on a deal worth around $625,000 a season, Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould recently confirmed that he granted permission to his manager Sam Ayoub to talk with rival teams but only for the 2027 season - when he is no longer contracted at Belmore.

It has now been confirmed by foxsports.com.au that Mahoney has told the Bulldogs that he will be exiting the club at the end of the season to take up a three-year contract to join the North Queensland Cowboys.

This follows rumours that the tenacious hooker is close to being axed in favour of Bailey Hayward and was even seen blowing up in the change rooms after the club's win against the Parramatta Eels in Round 14.