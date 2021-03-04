Raiders vs Wests Tigers – Round 1, 2021

2021-03-14T05:05:00Z - GIO Stadium
#NRLRaidersTigers
Raiders
Wests Tigers
KICK OFF
 
2021-03-14T05:05:00Z - GIO Stadium
#NRLRaidersTigers

Match Summary

Raiders

Wests Tigers

 

Team Stats

Raiders

Wests Tigers

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

4237
3625

All Run Metres

38026
31720

Line Breaks

95
83

Offloads

211
192

Kick Metres

13887
10613

40/20

3
2

Tackles

8128
7225

Missed Tackles

637
581

Penalties Conceded

116
101

Errors

262
211

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Jarrod Croker162
Moses Mbye74
David Nofoaluma68
Adam Doueihi56
Nick Cotric56

Top Goal Kicker

Jarrod Croker71
Moses Mbye29
Adam Doueihi16
Benji Marshall14
Sam Williams5

Top Try Scorer

David Nofoaluma17
Nick Cotric14
Jack Wighton13
Tommy Talau8
George Williams7

Top Try Assists

Benji Marshall17
George Williams15
Jarrod Croker8
Jack Wighton8
Adam Doueihi7

Top Runs

C. Nicoll-Klokstad416
David Nofoaluma385
Josh Papalii340
Adam Doueihi330
Nick Cotric274

Top Run Metres

C. Nicoll-Klokstad3,770
David Nofoaluma3,568
Josh Papalii3,262
Adam Doueihi3,104
Joseph Tapine2,628

Top Linebreaks

David Nofoaluma17
Nick Cotric14
Jack Wighton11
Tommy Talau9
Jarrod Croker8

Top Offloads

Joseph Tapine34
Josh Papalii24
Joseph Leilua24
Luciano Leilua22
David Nofoaluma20

Top Tackles

Harry Grant746
Elliott Whitehead688
Josh Papalii675
Luciano Leilua658
Joseph Tapine648

Top Missed Tackles

Elliott Whitehead58
Josh Hodgson52
Jack Wighton45
Harry Grant45
George Williams42

Top Tackle Breaks

Nick Cotric126
David Nofoaluma118
Adam Doueihi72
C. Nicoll-Klokstad70
Jack Wighton65

Top Linebreak Assists

Benji Marshall17
Jarrod Croker8
Jack Wighton8
Adam Doueihi6
Moses Mbye6

Top Kick Metres

Jack Wighton6,078
George Williams5,097
Benji Marshall4,136
Luke Brooks3,418
Josh Reynolds1,168

Top Penalties

Joseph Tapine11
Elliott Whitehead11
Jack Wighton10
Josh Papalii9
Jordan Rapana9

Top Errors

Jack Wighton32
Jordan Rapana24
David Nofoaluma23
Jarrod Croker23
Adam Doueihi21

Team Lists

Raiders

Wests Tigers

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Canberra

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Jarrod CrokerShoulderRound 2

Wests Tigers

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Billy WaltersKneeIndefinite
Adam DoueihiSuspensionRound 2
Zane MusgroveSuspension - Shoulder ChargeRound 3
Shawn BloreHandRound 8

Previous 5 Games

Canberra

DATE OPP RESULT
16/10/20StormL 30 - 10
9/10/20RoostersW 18 - 22
3/10/20SharksW 32 - 20
26/9/20SharksW 28 - 38
20/9/20WarriorsW 26 - 14

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
26/9/20EelsL 24 - 28
19/9/20StormL 50 - 22
10/9/20RabbitohsL 24 - 26
5/9/20Sea EaglesW 32 - 34
29/8/20PanthersL 30 - 6
 