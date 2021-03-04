Raiders vs Wests Tigers – Round 1, 2021

2021-03-14T05:05:00Z - GIO Stadium
KICK OFF
Match Summary
Raiders
Wests Tigers
Team Stats
Raiders
Wests Tigers
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs4237
All Run Metres38026
Line Breaks95
Offloads211
Kick Metres13887
40/203
Tackles8128
Missed Tackles637
Penalties Conceded116
Errors262
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Jarrod Croker
|162
|Moses Mbye
|74
|David Nofoaluma
|68
|Adam Doueihi
|56
|Nick Cotric
|56
Top Goal Kicker
|Jarrod Croker
|71
|Moses Mbye
|29
|Adam Doueihi
|16
|Benji Marshall
|14
|Sam Williams
|5
Top Try Scorer
|David Nofoaluma
|17
|Nick Cotric
|14
|Jack Wighton
|13
|Tommy Talau
|8
|George Williams
|7
Top Try Assists
|Benji Marshall
|17
|George Williams
|15
|Jarrod Croker
|8
|Jack Wighton
|8
|Adam Doueihi
|7
Top Runs
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|416
|David Nofoaluma
|385
|Josh Papalii
|340
|Adam Doueihi
|330
|Nick Cotric
|274
Top Run Metres
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|3,770
|David Nofoaluma
|3,568
|Josh Papalii
|3,262
|Adam Doueihi
|3,104
|Joseph Tapine
|2,628
Top Linebreaks
|David Nofoaluma
|17
|Nick Cotric
|14
|Jack Wighton
|11
|Tommy Talau
|9
|Jarrod Croker
|8
Top Offloads
|Joseph Tapine
|34
|Josh Papalii
|24
|Joseph Leilua
|24
|Luciano Leilua
|22
|David Nofoaluma
|20
Top Tackles
|Harry Grant
|746
|Elliott Whitehead
|688
|Josh Papalii
|675
|Luciano Leilua
|658
|Joseph Tapine
|648
Top Missed Tackles
|Elliott Whitehead
|58
|Josh Hodgson
|52
|Jack Wighton
|45
|Harry Grant
|45
|George Williams
|42
Top Tackle Breaks
|Nick Cotric
|126
|David Nofoaluma
|118
|Adam Doueihi
|72
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|70
|Jack Wighton
|65
Top Linebreak Assists
|Benji Marshall
|17
|Jarrod Croker
|8
|Jack Wighton
|8
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Moses Mbye
|6
Top Kick Metres
|Jack Wighton
|6,078
|George Williams
|5,097
|Benji Marshall
|4,136
|Luke Brooks
|3,418
|Josh Reynolds
|1,168
Top Penalties
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|11
|Jack Wighton
|10
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Jordan Rapana
|9
Top Errors
|Jack Wighton
|32
|Jordan Rapana
|24
|David Nofoaluma
|23
|Jarrod Croker
|23
|Adam Doueihi
|21
Team Lists
Raiders
Wests Tigers
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Canberra
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jarrod Croker
|Shoulder
|Round 2
Wests Tigers
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Billy Walters
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Adam Doueihi
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Zane Musgrove
|Suspension - Shoulder Charge
|Round 3
|Shawn Blore
|Hand
|Round 8
Previous 5 Games
Canberra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|16/10/20
|Storm
|L 30 - 10
|9/10/20
|Roosters
|W 18 - 22
|3/10/20
|Sharks
|W 32 - 20
|26/9/20
|Sharks
|W 28 - 38
|20/9/20
|Warriors
|W 26 - 14
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|26/9/20
|Eels
|L 24 - 28
|19/9/20
|Storm
|L 50 - 22
|10/9/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 24 - 26
|5/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 32 - 34
|29/8/20
|Panthers
|L 30 - 6