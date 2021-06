Raiders vs Titans – Round 16, 2021

Raiders

Titans

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 2439 2752

All Run Metres 21717 25160

Line Breaks 62 78

Offloads 133 181

Kick Metres 7358 7006

40/20 0 0

Tackles 4985 4731

Missed Tackles 410 443

Penalties Conceded 60 71