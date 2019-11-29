Canberra has announced the signing of Melbourne centre Curtis Scott to a four-year deal with the club that will begin in in the 2020 season.

Scott has been granted release from his current contract – where he still had two years remaining with the Storm – signing until the end of the 2023 season with the Raiders.

The 22-year-old has scored 18 tries from his 48 league matches for the Storm and joins the Raiders as one of the league’s most exciting ball running playmakers.

Canberra’s Recruitment and High-Performance Director Peter Mulholland expressed his excitement in securing Scott’s name to the Raiders as the flashy prospect will be sure to bring a new level of experience to the club.

“Curtis is a player we believe has a very big future in the game and we’re thrilled to have him join us for the next four seasons,” Mulholland told the club’s website.

“At just 22 he’s already been able to play almost 50 NRL games and he’s an exciting talent who will give our squad a player who is hungry to further his development and become an even better player.”

Scott will join the playing group for training in early December.