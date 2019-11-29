Canberra has announced the signing of Melbourne centre Curtis Scott to a four-year deal with the club that will begin in in the 2020 season.
Scott has been granted release from his current contract – where he still had two years remaining with the Storm – signing until the end of the 2023 season with the Raiders.
The 22-year-old has scored 18 tries from his 48 league matches for the Storm and joins the Raiders as one of the league’s most exciting ball running playmakers.
Canberra’s Recruitment and High-Performance Director Peter Mulholland expressed his excitement in securing Scott’s name to the Raiders as the flashy prospect will be sure to bring a new level of experience to the club.
“Curtis is a player we believe has a very big future in the game and we’re thrilled to have him join us for the next four seasons,” Mulholland told the club’s website.
“At just 22 he’s already been able to play almost 50 NRL games and he’s an exciting talent who will give our squad a player who is hungry to further his development and become an even better player.”
Scott will join the playing group for training in early December.
I really hope the Storm have some very good youngsters in the pipeline to replace all this talent we are losing.
I wouldn’t be too concerned Rucky, the Storm have a very good recruitment system and will have someone in mind to replace Curtis Scott. I remember when Justin Olam came into first grade, and look how much he has improved since then. As long as Craig Bellamy is the coach the Storm will continue to be up in the top 4 or there about each year, barring injuries.
Really good signing for the Raiders. I really rate Scott.
Think the Raiders would be more than happy to let Joey Leilua leave and have even more money to spend.
Have a backline of
1. CNK
2. Cotric
3. Crocker
4. Scott
5. Simonsson
Would let Leilua go and bring in Herman Ese’ese and a cheap back like Richie Lennar.
Welcome to the green machine Scott!
yeah great signing Raiders !!
I love seeing big mouth cowards get their stupid faces broken and Curtis did a real job on that cry baby cat Dylan Walker.
Curtis Scott is nothing but a 🐱 you Nincompoop. Blind siding someone with a coward punch is not heroics 🥜🥜💩💩
@ManWarts
careful with the big mouth schoolboy stuff holmsey, Dyl was a big mouth once too many times and learnt a hard lesson.
@manwar, did you see the video? Walker was looking right at Scott, when he threw the first punch. If you call that “blind siding someone with a coward punch” I would hate to see the world through your eyes. Now what koroisau did, was “blind siding someone with a coward punch”
Hahaha Priscilla 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
@manu. You do realise punching is banned don’t you? So if you are not expecting it, then it is a coward punch my man.
Naaaahhhhh, I wouldn’t say banned. I haven’t heard anyone but you say it was banned! You punch someone, you go to the bin. Simple! Just like leg trips, head highs, shoulder charges, tackling the player without the ball or in the air etc…. are they banned as well? I see you dropped the “blind siding someone” part. Everything you said about Scott, applies more to koroisau
‘lock in Api’ !!! 😊😁😂🤣😅
well said Mr Pukana.
holmsey/warty/boob/b2b/ seems to think he can say what he likes and not get ‘hit’
is it a parental issue or genZ issue, im not sure.
Just announced, all the Tigers/Addo Carr talk is pure BS. Josh is happy to stay in Melbourne.
I feel a lot better about these two going now that I know Josh will be there.
Perfect strategic signing 🙌💪
Firstly, great signing Raiders.
ManWar78, and I’m being serious, you do realise there is a flip side to the “@manu. You do realise punching is banned don’t you?” argument, as in you can/could use that extra layer of protection to go way beyond what is already beyond reasonable socially acceptable standards?
There are times/occasions where issues go so far beyond the NRL and who plays for who etc, and are just WRONG.
I can think of a player that hides behind rules, hides behind a skirt. has kids etc, and I’d deck him if I saw him in the street, and it isn’t Scott.
@AngryFartKnuckle/Navisdog/pukana youre all the same knuckle brain. Stop hiding behind fake nics.
@mrs putana. “Naaaahhhhh, I wouldn’t say banned.”
I recommend you go back to finish your primary school education and learn the native tongue. Suggest you look up the definition of banned as you obviously have no clue. Here I’ll help you.
Definition: 1. officially or legally prohibit (something) 2. forbid something from being or happening.
Now you must concede that the NRL has officially and legally according to their bylaws prohibited or forbidden the act of punching. This doesn’t stop one from doing it but it is still banned and most normal law abiding people will comply.
Just like when you are out drinking your flaghins in the park. Councils ban this type of behaviour and you are expected to comply. But if you don’t you get a penalty. Same as:
“Just like leg trips, head highs, shoulder charges, tackling the player without the ball or in the air etc…. are they banned as well?” THATs A BIG YES for a goose like you.
Now one last tip for you while your head is stuck in a dictionary. Why don’t you also look up the definition of your nic…”putana” Ahahahahaha. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🤡🤡🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😁🤣😂
Did I hurt you in some way manteke?
Because I replied to your comment and I didn’t agree with what you wrote?
“I recommend you go back to finish your primary school education and learn the native tongue. Suggest you look up the definition of banned as you obviously have no clue. Here I’ll help you.”
I don’t know why you wrote the definition, I understand what banned means. But since we are writing definitions, this might help you in life
Blind side – hit or attack (someone) on their blind side.
Example – If you come up from BEHIND your brother and shove him, you can say that you blindside him.
Coward punch – A sucker punch (also known as a dog shot, coward punch king hit or one-punch attack is a punch made without warning or while the recipient is distracted, allowing no time for preparation or defense on the part of the recipient.
Here’s another definition because you love them so much.
Misconduct – unacceptable or improper behaviour, especially by an employee or professional person.
“she was found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal and dismissed”
I couldn’t find the word banned but
can you send me a link to the nrl law and interpretations, where it reads that punching or striking is banned.
Now, Not everyone that doesn’t agree with you, is the same person with a different log in you door mat! Hahahahahahahahaha, manteke!
@Manu Putana “Coward punch – A sucker punch (also known as a dog shot, coward punch king hit or one-punch attack is a punch made without warning or while the recipient is distracted, allowing no time for preparation or defense on the part of the recipient.”
Thanks for proving my point. Walker was punched without warning due to the fact punching is banned and cat scott threw one anyway as walker didnt think the cat would be so stupid to risk a sin bin and incur the wrath of his crazy spitting coach.
“can you send me a link to the nrl law and interpretations, where it reads that punching or striking is banned.”
You obviously still don’t understand the word banned. So go back to your dictionary like i told you.
The simple reason that there is a penalty enforced on someone for doing something against the law or rules of a game such as a sin bin for punching or striking, means it is BANNED🤡. Otherwise no penalty means its fine and not banned. You can find your own link. Im not spoon feeding you any further today.
Did you look up putana? Hahahaha
What point is that exactly? On how wrong you are? There was no blindsided punch? You can not provide me a link to which it reads the punch is banned?
“Walker was punched without warning”
So if I mouth off to you and push you, and you throw a punch. I can now deem that as a coward punch and I wasn’t ready for it?
Hahahahahahahshahshahahhahaha!
Manteke, it’s SJW like you that make the world how it is today and NOW how the sport is being run!
“You obviously still don’t understand the word banned”
So you can’t provide me a link? No?You “obviously” don’t understand the word “misconduct”.
So go back to your dictionary “like you said”
“You can find your own link. Im not spoon feeding you any further today.”
Hahahahahahahaha! manteke, I don’t think you can cut a steak with a spoon. So I think you haven’t spoon feed me anything! Just shows me how much of a door mat you are!
Manteke, manteke, manteke hahahahahahahahahaha