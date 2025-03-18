Round 2 produced a mountain of upsets. None more spectacular than the Roosters victory over the Panthers.

We're still very, very early in the 2025 season, so teams are yet to truly hit a groove. That said, some have settled much quicker than others.

As mentioned last week, results carry enormous weight early on in these rankings. The manner of wins/losses, strength of opponent and expectation all factor in also.

You're likely to see huge jumps and falls in the early rounds, but this will even out in the next week or two.

Below are our NRL Power Rankings following Week Two of the 2025 season:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

This will be controversial as the Storm retain top spot despite only one win.

Of course, the bye limited their chance to win in Round Two, which, judging by their Round One efforts, was likely.

A chance to get at an undermanned Penrith side awaits. They enter as huge favourites and well-rested.

2. Canberra Raiders (5)

One could argue that the Raiders have set the pace thus far in 2025. They belted the Warriors and then handled the Broncos, with ease.

Matthew Timoko and Sebastian Kris may be one of the top centre pairing in the game right now. Jamal Fogarty is so good! Josh Papalii looked 28 again.

They play the Sea Eagles at Brookvale on Sunday evening here. Again they enter as the outsiders but I wouldn't be shocked, at all, if they make it three in a row.

3. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (6)

The Dogs and their fans enjoyed one heck of a party on Sunday evening at Belmore.

Injuries to Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau somewhat dampened an otherwise magnificent night at their spiritual home. Connor Tracey should probably be co-leading the Dally M count right now.

The red-hot Doggies will "travel" to play Parra on Sunday afternoon. Even minus their two stars, you'd have to believe they'll get the chocolates.

4. Newcastle Knights (8)

The Newcastle Knights on are fire to start the 2025 season.

Kalyn Ponga arguably put the performance of the weekend in on Thursday night. Dylan Lucas was right there with him, along with many others, as they took the Dolphins apart. Fletcher Sharpe looks like he can be the game's next superstar!

A trip to the Gold Coast stands between Newcastle and a 3-0 start to the season. I'm tipping them.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Bunnies currently sit 2-0 and look a far better side than most expected given their injury toll.

Jye Gray was the star on the day for mine. Jamie Humphreys match winning field goal may have been the coolest one pointer ever slotted.

They make the short trip south to play the Sharks on Saturday afternoon. It shapes as a tall task given another round of forwards are unavailable but Wayne Bennett loves being an underdog.

6. Cronulla Sharks (10)

The Sharks were able to walk through a fairly hapless Cowboys side in oppressive heat and with 10 of their 17 suffering with Covid/Flu.

Young guns Kayal Iro and Sam Stonestreet both crossed for doubles while Will Kennedy and Nicho Hynes controlled the game well.

A Saturday afternoon showdown with the Bunnies awaits in the club's first home game of the season.

7. Brisbane Broncos (3)

No team looked more polar opposite in their performances so far this season than the Brisbane Broncos.

Flawless in Round One, they were absolutely terrible in the capital on Saturday night. Reece Walsh will want to call in sick for this week's video session.

They are presented a brilliant chance for a quick bounce back as they host the Cowboys this Friday night.

8. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors rebounded from a below par performance in Vegas to put the travelling Sea Eagles away. They looked like a completely different side.

Luke Metcalf put in a career-best performance. The same could be said for Wayde Egan. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was also back to his best.

They host the Roosters again on Friday evening. They'll start favourites to make it two wins in a row.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly fans were brought back to earth with a thud on Friday evening as their team wilted across the Tasman in losing to the Warriors.

Worrying signs returned as neither Tom Trbojevic nor Dally Cherry-Evans were able to finish the match. Both seem ok but never good signs.

They return to Brookvale on Sunday evening to host the high-flying Raiders in what may be the game of the round. This should be very entertaining.

10. Wests Tigers (13)

The Wests Tigers are on the board for 2025, and in spectacular fashion too!

Lachlan Galvin was magnificent in the Sunday afternoon heat while Sunia Turuva crossed for a highlight reel hattrick. They routed western Sydney rivals, the Eels.

I am very much looking forward to their Saturday evening clash at Kayo against the Dolphins. Tigers fans, here we go!

11. Penrith Panthers (2)

The Panthers were shocked on Friday night in losing to the Roosters. They only sit above their victorious opponents due to a brilliant Round One showing in Vegas.

Penrith were far from awful but they were out worked and out played by a far more desperate Roosters side.

Penrith don't usually lose two in a row but they'll be without Dylan Edwards as they face the Melbourne Storm, in Melbourne on Thursday night. Not ideal.

12. Sydney Roosters (17)

It's only Round Two but we may have already seen the upset of the season as the Roosters beat the Premiers in a Friday night turn up for the ages.

James Tedesco was massive. Mark Nawaqanitawase looks as though he will be something very special. Connor Watson was also so, very good.

A tough away trip beckons with the Warriors their next opponent. There's no reason the Roosters can't make it two in a row.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons(11)

The Dragons could very easily sit 2-0 right now. They should be 1-1 after allowing this result to slip from their grasp.

Shane Flanagan called halfback Lachlan Ilias out but there were a few players who should have been better late on.

A bye week will allow the Dragons coaching staff to deliver the messages they need to hear.

14. Gold Coast Titans (9)

The Titans, after being asked to endure a Round One bye, kicked off their season in fun yet disappointing fashion against the Dogs at Belmore.

As predicted, highlight reel moments arrived but they were sandwiched between horror defence and bad errors.

They host the red hot Knights on Saturday night. Their fans finally get to see their team in action. It should be fun at very least.

15. The Dolphins (12)

The Dolphins have endured a disrupted start to their 2025 campaign yet the excuses are running out as they sit 0-2.

They've been far from terrible across the opening fornight so a win doesn't seem too far away.

A Redcliffe return to host the Tigers awaits on Saturday evening. This is a brilliant chance to kick off their season in front of their home fans for the first time.

16. North Queensland Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys were unable to bounce back from last week's Manly mauling, dropping a home game to the travelling and unwell Sharks.

There really wasn't much to get excited about here for a Cowboys side who continue to leak points far too easily.

A tough trip to Brisbane to play the Broncos has to be seen as a challenge and opportunity to kickstart their season.

17. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels were utterly humiliated for the second straight weekend. This time, in front of their own fans, by rivals the Tigers.

Dylan Brown looks all at sea without Mitch Moses, to the point his own fans took to booing him. Zac Lomax was arguably the best of a bad bunch.

They host a Bulldogs side that is missing both Burton and Kikau this Sunday in what could be a must-win contest early in the season.