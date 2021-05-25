Canberra have announced the release of halfback George Williams, effective immediately.

The Raiders released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, confirming Williams and his management had requested the release on compassionate grounds for the end of the season.

The club announced that the best intentions for both parties would be to approve the release but that the decision would be taken with immediate effect.

Speaking via the club’s statement, Canberra CEO Don Furner revealed the news of Williams’ shock departure.

“George and his partner have asked on a number of occasions for a release to return to England to be closer to their families and we’ve decided to grant their request,” Furner said.

“George withdrew from training today and from the game this weekend which highlighted to the Club the seriousness of George’s request.

“Over the past several weeks we have supported George and provided him with the best welfare support we could, however as a Club we felt that his position at the club moving forward became untenable.”

Williams played 31 games for the Raiders since defecting from English Super League side Wigan Warriors and is now expected to return home to the UK.