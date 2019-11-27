Former Eels star Semi Radradra has ruled out a return to rugby league.

Reports emerged last week that the 27-year old was homesick and willing to sacrifice $2 million from playing rugby union to return to the NRL.

Links were made to the Rabbitohs, while Canterbury and Parramatta both declared interest in the winger.

However, Radradra has poured cold water on the potential move, stating that “the NRL is behind me”.

“I know there are a lot of rumours going on and talking about a return to (rugby league), but a return to (rugby league) is not an option for me,” Radradra told French newspaper Sud Ouest.

“I already proved myself in (rugby league) … the NRL is behind me, it’s over. I already proved that I was one of the best Fijians in this league.

“Playing (rugby union) pleases me, I love it more and more. I’m in a different environment … I still have a lot to learn and things to prove.”

Nearing the end of his current deal with French rugby side Bordeaux, Radradra was coy about his next move.

“This is the last year of my contract with Bordeaux, my agent is looking after the rest. He will look at the bet offers and we will see. I’m only focused on rugby.

“I like this Bordeaux team, I found a family here. This club gave me a great opportunity, and helped me discover my talent and allowed me to become the player I am today.

“But in the end, it’s a story of business. I must also consider my family. I will look at the best options available to me, and I will make my choice.”