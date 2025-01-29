After missing the entire 2024 NRL season, South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham's horror run with injuries has continued as the club sweats on his status for Round 1.

A one-club player with the Rabbitohs, the 25-year-old was sorely missed in 2024 as the team fell to second-last on the ladder, failed to reach the NRL Finals series for the second season in a row and Jason Demetriou was sacked from the head coaching position.

Gearing up for a comeback season with the Rabbitohs, Graham has sustained a hand injury at training and has been sent for scans to determine the severity of the issue.

"Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham has sustained a hand injury at training this week," a club statement read.

"He has gone for scans on his hand and will see a specialist this week to determine a course of action for rehabilitation of the injury."

It is understood that he will meet with a specialist on Wednesday afternoon, while club officials remain uncertain about his condition and are potentially worried that he could have a delayed start to the season.

Impressing during pre-season training since November, Graham was initially slated to be available for their first pre-season match against the Manly Sea Eagles on February 15 before taking on the St George Illawarra Dragons in the annual Charity Shield match on February 22.

At the end of last year, Graham spoke about the long road back after missing the 2024 NRL season.

"I look like a footy player again," Graham said.

"I never really had doubts in terms of coming back and playing, it was more just a bit of angst to get back out there.

"It was a long year for me personally, it's been pretty tough to be honest, especially the way the season went with the boys and not being able to be out there and doing my best to help.

"I'm glad that's sort of behind me now...my focus is to get back and play some footy.

"I'm sure there will be a few extra nerves in the first couple of games but that's all part of it and bouncing back from injuries and part of being a professional athlete and a rugby league player, so I'm excited for the challenge."