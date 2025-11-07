The South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed promising brothers William and Maxwell Afualo on one-year deals, with the talented Bulldogs juniors opting to continue their development in the Rabbitohs system under the guidance of legendary coach Wayne Bennett.

Both players were offered contracts to remain at Canterbury, however William's development opportunity at Belmore was not set to commence until 2027. With an immediate pathway available at South Sydney, the brothers took the chance to take the next step together at Redfern.

William will train with the Rabbitohs Top 30 squad throughout the preseason as he pushes for a full time development position, with discussions ongoing. Maxwell joins South Sydney's pathways program as he looks to build physically and continue progressing as a young centre.

The pair spoke exclusively to All Things Bulldogs for Zero Tackle, expressing gratitude to Canterbury for their development while embracing the next phase of their careers.

Why South Sydney appealed

South Sydney presented a detailed and individualised plan for both players, demonstrating a clear understanding of their strengths, character and long term upside.

The chance to learn inside a Wayne Bennett system was a significant drawcard.

“From the first conversation we felt seen,” William said.

“Souths studied my game and explained exactly how they want to develop me. I want to turn potential into performance. I want to earn respect.”

Maxwell shared similar thoughts.

“Souths believed in me before I had proven everything. I am not chasing hype. I am chasing growth, one session at a time and one opportunity at a time," he commented.

Player profiles

William Afualo – Centre

William is a powerful and reliable centre who excels in yardage work, contact strength, ball security and finishing. He won consecutive Jersey Flegg premierships and progressed to NSW Cup, now training with Bennett's NRL group as he pushes for a full time development spot.

Maxwell Afualo – Centre

Maxwell is a taller, leaner centre with strong footwork, passing instincts and confidence to play what he sees. He brings evasion, creativity and natural football instincts, complementing William's more power based and yardage focused style.

Other Bulldogs juniors linked to South Sydney

The Afualo brothers are understood to be the first of several emerging players shifting from Belmore to Redfern.

With Canterbury continuing to invest heavily in junior development, roster competition means not every rising player can be retained.

It has been rumoured that South Sydney are monitoring or set to secure additional Bulldogs pathway players, including front rower Larry Muagututia, hooker Reuben Moyle, winger Jordi Mazzoni and forward Lajuan Vito.

Respect for the Bulldogs

Both brothers emphasised their appreciation for what Canterbury provided.

“Canterbury gave us our foundation and we will always honour that,” William said.

“But now it is time to chase what is next.”

The next step

Driven by family, belief and ambition, the Afualo brothers now look to establish themselves in a Rabbitohs system guided by one of the most respected leaders in rugby league.

South Sydney gain two grounded and motivated prospects ready to prove themselves, while the Bulldogs continue to build one of the strongest junior production programs in the NRL.