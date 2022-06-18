Match Summary
Rabbitohs
Eels
Team Stats
Rabbitohs
Eels
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs2,648
All Run Metres23,858
Line Breaks72
Offloads122
Kick Metres5,559
40/200
Tackles4,710
Missed Tackles421
Penalties Conceded86
Errors178
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Mitchell Moses
|111
|Blake Taaffe
|68
|Alex Johnston
|56
|Clinton Gutherson
|36
|Dylan Brown
|28
Top Goal Kicker
|Mitchell Moses
|47
|Blake Taaffe
|30
|Kodi Nikorima
|10
|Latrell Mitchell
|6
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
Top Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|14
|Clinton Gutherson
|7
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Taane Milne
|6
|Isaiah Papali'i
|6
Top Try Assists
|Mitchell Moses
|19
|Cody Walker
|10
|Campbell Graham
|7
|Shaun Lane
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|7
Top Linebreak Assists
|Cody Walker
|12
|Mitchell Moses
|11
|Campbell Graham
|8
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Damien Cook
|6
Top Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|20
|Dylan Brown
|10
|Damien Cook
|8
|Clinton Gutherson
|8
|Mitchell Moses
|8
Top Runs
|Clinton Gutherson
|230
|Isaiah Papali'i
|223
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|214
|Ryan Matterson
|203
|Campbell Graham
|201
Top Run Metres
|Clinton Gutherson
|2,175
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|2,112
|Campbell Graham
|2,027
|Isaiah Papali'i
|2,027
|Ryan Matterson
|1,904
Post Contact Metres
|Campbell Graham
|836
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|832
|Isaiah Papali'i
|786
|Thomas Burgess
|776
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|736
Top Tackles
|Damien Cook
|642
|Reed Mahoney
|590
|Isaiah Papali'i
|499
|Cameron Murray
|494
|Jai Arrow
|460
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Dylan Brown
|30
|Reed Mahoney
|28
|Damien Cook
|25
|Cameron Murray
|24
|Isaiah Papali'i
|24
Top Missed Tackles
|Mitchell Moses
|53
|Lachlan Ilias
|49
|Reed Mahoney
|40
|Isaiah Papali'i
|37
|Cody Walker
|37
Top Tackle Breaks
|Isaiah Papali'i
|53
|Damien Cook
|52
|Alex Johnston
|51
|Dylan Brown
|49
|Will Penisini
|49
Top Offloads
|Ryan Matterson
|30
|Junior Paulo
|23
|Cameron Murray
|21
|Isaiah Papali'i
|17
|Will Penisini
|17
Top Kick Metres
|Mitchell Moses
|5,933
|Lachlan Ilias
|3,050
|Cody Walker
|2,137
|Reed Mahoney
|738
|Dylan Brown
|674
Top Penalties
|Reed Mahoney
|11
|Tevita Tatola
|8
|Taane Milne
|8
|Cody Walker
|8
|Dylan Brown
|7
Top Errors
|Cody Walker
|24
|Campbell Graham
|19
|Lachlan Ilias
|17
|Clinton Gutherson
|16
|Alex Johnston
|12
Team Lists
Rabbitohs
Eels
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jacob Host
|Shoulder
|Next Season
|Jed Cartwright
|Back
|Round 14
|Zane Bijorac
|Knee
|Round 16
|Latrell Mitchell
|Hamstring
|Round 16
|Michael Chee-Kam
|Back
|Round 16
Parramatta
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Haze Dunster
|Knee
|Next Season
|Ray Stone
|ACL
|Next Season
|Sean Russell
|Ribs
|Round 10
|Solomone Naiduki
|Hamstring
|Round 11
Previous 5 Games
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|16/6/22
|Dragons
|L 32 - 12
|11/6/22
|Titans
|W 16 - 30
|28/5/22
|Wests Tigers
|W 44 - 18
|22/5/22
|Raiders
|L 12 - 32
|14/5/22
|Warriors
|W 30 - 32
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|18/6/22
|Roosters
|W 26 - 16
|13/6/22
|Bulldogs
|L 34 - 4
|29/5/22
|Raiders
|W 20 - 28
|20/5/22
|Sea Eagles
|W 22 - 20
|15/5/22
|Roosters
|L 31 - 24