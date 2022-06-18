2022-07-02T09:35:00Z - Accor Stadium
Rabbitohs
Eels
KICK OFF
 
2022-07-02T09:35:00Z - Accor Stadium
Match Summary

Rabbitohs

Eels

 

Team Stats

Rabbitohs

Eels

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

2,648
2,693

All Run Metres

23,858
24,762

Line Breaks

72
67

Offloads

122
196

Kick Metres

5,559
8,077

40/20

0
2

Tackles

4,710
4,572

Missed Tackles

421
429

Penalties Conceded

86
66

Errors

178
126

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Mitchell Moses111
Blake Taaffe68
Alex Johnston56
Clinton Gutherson36
Dylan Brown28

Top Goal Kicker

Mitchell Moses47
Blake Taaffe30
Kodi Nikorima10
Latrell Mitchell6
Clinton Gutherson4

Top Try Scorer

Alex Johnston14
Clinton Gutherson7
Dylan Brown7
Taane Milne6
Isaiah Papali'i6

Top Try Assists

Mitchell Moses19
Cody Walker10
Campbell Graham7
Shaun Lane7
Lachlan Ilias7

Top Linebreak Assists

Cody Walker12
Mitchell Moses11
Campbell Graham8
Lachlan Ilias8
Damien Cook6

Top Linebreaks

Alex Johnston20
Dylan Brown10
Damien Cook8
Clinton Gutherson8
Mitchell Moses8

Top Runs

Clinton Gutherson230
Isaiah Papali'i223
R. Campbell-Gillard214
Ryan Matterson203
Campbell Graham201

Top Run Metres

Clinton Gutherson2,175
R. Campbell-Gillard2,112
Campbell Graham2,027
Isaiah Papali'i2,027
Ryan Matterson1,904

Post Contact Metres

Campbell Graham836
R. Campbell-Gillard832
Isaiah Papali'i786
Thomas Burgess776
Keaon Koloamatangi736

Top Tackles

Damien Cook642
Reed Mahoney590
Isaiah Papali'i499
Cameron Murray494
Jai Arrow460

Top Ineffective Tackles

Dylan Brown30
Reed Mahoney28
Damien Cook25
Cameron Murray24
Isaiah Papali'i24

Top Missed Tackles

Mitchell Moses53
Lachlan Ilias49
Reed Mahoney40
Isaiah Papali'i37
Cody Walker37

Top Tackle Breaks

Isaiah Papali'i53
Damien Cook52
Alex Johnston51
Dylan Brown49
Will Penisini49

Top Offloads

Ryan Matterson30
Junior Paulo23
Cameron Murray21
Isaiah Papali'i17
Will Penisini17

Top Kick Metres

Mitchell Moses5,933
Lachlan Ilias3,050
Cody Walker2,137
Reed Mahoney738
Dylan Brown674

Top Penalties

Reed Mahoney11
Tevita Tatola8
Taane Milne8
Cody Walker8
Dylan Brown7

Top Errors

Cody Walker24
Campbell Graham19
Lachlan Ilias17
Clinton Gutherson16
Alex Johnston12

Team Lists

Rabbitohs

Eels

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Jacob HostShoulderNext Season
Jed CartwrightBackRound 14
Zane BijoracKneeRound 16
Latrell MitchellHamstringRound 16
Michael Chee-KamBackRound 16

Parramatta

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Haze DunsterKneeNext Season
Ray StoneACLNext Season
Sean RussellRibsRound 10
Solomone NaidukiHamstringRound 11

Previous 5 Games

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
16/6/22DragonsL 32 - 12
11/6/22TitansW 16 - 30
28/5/22Wests TigersW 44 - 18
22/5/22RaidersL 12 - 32
14/5/22WarriorsW 30 - 32

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
18/6/22RoostersW 26 - 16
13/6/22BulldogsL 34 - 4
29/5/22RaidersW 20 - 28
20/5/22Sea EaglesW 22 - 20
15/5/22RoostersL 31 - 24
 