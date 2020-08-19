Which club did Broncos coach Anthony Seibold play 55 games for?
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart won three premierships and played 208 games for which club?
Bulldogs coach Steve Georgallis played 148 games for which club?
Cronulla coach John Morris won a NRL premiership at which club?
Titans coach Justin Holbrook played the most of his 17 NRL games at which club?
Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler played 256 games at which club?
Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy played 148 games for which club?
Which NRL club did Warriors coach Todd Payten NOT play for?
True or False: Knights coach Adam O'Brien never played an NRL game
Interim Cowboys coach Josh Hannay played 150 games for which club?
Which club told Parramatta coach Brad Arthur that he would never play first-grade?
Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was the NRL highest point scorer in 1998 at which club?
True or False: South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett represented Australia as a player?
Which club did Dragons interim coach Dean Young spend his career at?
Sydney coach Trent Robinson played 4 NRL matches at two clubs. Which club did he play the majority for?
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire played 13 NRL games for which club?
