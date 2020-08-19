SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 1993: Ricky Stuart of the Canberra Raiders looks to offload during a NSWRL match played in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !


Ignore & see my results >>

QUIZ: Which club did these coaches play for? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct.
Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more!
0%