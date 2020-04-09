Home Autopost QUIZ: What Under 20s clubs did these NRL players play for?QUIZ: What Under 20s clubs did these NRL players play for? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS April 9, 2020Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 23: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights looks to pass during the NRL trail match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Newcastle Knights at WIN Stadium on February 23, 2019 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Michael Chee-Kam Brisbane Broncos Wests Tigers Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Canberra Raiders Correct!Wrong! - Continue >> James Segeyaro Penrith Panthers Gold Coast Titans South Sydney Rabbitohs Canberra Raiders Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> John Asiata New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Gold Coast Titans Sydney Roosters Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Viliame Kikau Penrith Panthers North Queensland Cowboys He didn't play in the Under 20's competition Parramatta Eels Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Josh Addo-Carr South Sydney Rabbitohs Wests Tigers Melbourne Storm Cronulla Sharks Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Alex Twal Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Newcastle Knights Parramatta Eels Wests Tigers Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Brandon Smith Melbourne Storm Cronulla Sharks North Queensland Cowboys New Zealand Warriors Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Addin Fonua-Blake New Zealand Warriors St George Illawarra Dragons Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Tevita Pangai Jnr Sydney Roosters Canberra Raiders Brisbane Broncos Newcastle Knights Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Josh Mansour South Sydney Rabbitohs Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Penrith Panthers Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Victor Radley Parramatta Eels Sydney Roosters Newcastle Knights Wests Tigers Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Hymel Hunt Melbourne Storm South Sydney Rabbitohs Brisbane Broncos Gold Coast Titans Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Matt Lodge St George Illawarra Dragons Melbourne Storm Canberra Raiders North Queensland Cowboys Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Kurt Mann St George Illawarra Dragons Newcastle Knights Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Kalyn Ponga North Queensland Cowboys Newcastle Knights Brisbane Broncos New Zealand Warriors Correct!Wrong!- Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: What Under 20's club did these NRL players play for? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter Google+ ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Create an accountCreate an accountWelcome! Register for an accountyour emailyour username A password will be e-mailed to you.Password recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest NewsQUIZ: What Under 20s clubs did these NRL players play for? April 9, 2020Channel 9 blasts NRL for “mismanagement of the code” in explosive... April 9, 2020Sacked Bulldogs duo to appeal NRL ban April 9, 2020Billy Slater names his all-time QLD Maroons side April 9, 2020FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS: NRL targeting late May resumption April 8, 2020Follow Us135,899FansLike571FollowersFollow11,949FollowersFollow