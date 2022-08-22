Name this player Andrew Ryan Michael Vella Daniel Wagon Alex Chan Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Andrew McFadden Scott Donald Michael Buettner Michael Vella Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Daniel Heckenberg Adam Mogg Matt Petersen Jason Moodie Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player PJ Marsh Wade McKinnon Ashley Graham Eric Grothe Jnr Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Mark Riddell Tim Smith Kris Keating Jamie Lyon Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Glenn Morrison Nathan Hindmarsh Luke O'Dwyer Brett Delaney Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Jason Cayless Aaron Cannings Ian Hindmarsh Chad Robinson Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Taulima Tautai Tony Williams Fuifui Moimoi Feleti Mateo Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Matt Keating Daniel Mortimer Kevin Kingston Joel Reddy Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Joe Galuvao Henry Perenara Timana Tahu Weller Hauraki Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Random Parramatta players from the 2000s I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter 0%