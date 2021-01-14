Home State of Origin 2020 | Fixtures & Results QUIZ: Every Wally Lewis Medal winner QUIZ: Every Wally Lewis Medal winner Only the biggest NRL fans can get full marks on this one👇 By Mitch Keating - DEPUTY EDITOR January 14, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 12: Dane Gagai of the Maroons is presented with the Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series by former Queensland Origin player Wally Lewis after game three of the State Of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) 2004 Anthony Minichiello Craig Fitzgibbon Cameron Smith Darren Lockyer Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2005 Craig Fitzgibbon Anthony Minichiello Cameron Smith Jonathan Thurston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2006 Cameron Smith Anthony Minichiello Darren Lockyer Jonathan Thurston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2007 Cameron Smith Jonathan Thurston Billy Slater Greg Inglis Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2008 Darren Lockyer Jonathan Thurston Cameron Smith Billy Slater Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2009 Darren Lockyer Billy Slater Greg Inglis Cameron Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2010 Darren Lockyer Cameron Smith Greg Inglis Billy Slater Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 Greg Inglis Jonathan Thurston Billy Slater Cameron Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 Jonathan Thurston Nate Myles Billy Slater Cameron Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 Cameron Smith Nate Myles Corey Parker Paul Gallen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 Paul Gallen Cameron Smith Corey Parker Greg Inglis Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2015 Cameron Smith Greg Inglis Corey Parker Nate Myles Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2016 Corey Parker Cameron Smith Dane Gagai Paul Gallen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 Dane Gagai Jonathan Thurston Billy Slater Cameron Smith Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 Billy Slater Dane Gagai James Tedesco Boyd Cordner Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2019 Boyd Cordner James Tedesco Billy Slater Dane Gagai Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2020 Daly Cherry-Evans Josh Addo-Carr Nathan Cleary Cameron Munster Correct! Wrong! - Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Every Wally Lewis Medal winner I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: Every Wally Lewis Medal winner January 14, 2021 Former Bulldog joins Broncos January 14, 2021 Former Knights halfback Jarrod Mullen signs with Sunshine Coast January 14, 2021 Police set to call on 16 witnesses for Manly star Dylan... January 14, 2021 Wests Tigers lock away off-contract star winger David Nofoaluma January 14, 2021 Follow Us134,677FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow