Queensland has been forced into a snap lockdown following a COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

It has thrown a spanner in the works for the NRL season – in particular the Queensland clubs.

Nine’s Danny Weidler reports that the league is even contemplating relocating the Brisbane Broncos.

“LATEST: NRL working on their COVID plan to deal with Qld situation right now. They are considering relocating the Broncos. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine,” Weidler tweeted.

The lockdown is set to be in effect from 5pm today and is scheduled to end on Thursday night (AEDT).

There is currently two games fixtured in the Sunshine State in Round 4 both on Saturday – the Sharks/Cowboys and Titans/Raiders clashes.

