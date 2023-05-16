The Brisbane Tigers have formally declared their intent to become the NRL's 18th team.

Formerly known as the Easts Tigers since 1933, the club rebranded in 2020 as the Brisbane Tigers. They were originally behind the Brisbane Firehawks bid for the NRL's 17th team in a bid to avoid a naming clash with the Wests Tigers, but ultimately came up short with the Dolphins - based in Redcliffe - admitted to the NRL as the 17th franchise.

It's clear the NRL will look to move to 18 teams as soon as realistically possible to gain a ninth game per round, as well as to remove the bye from the weekly competition.

It has been heavily suggested that expansion areas Perth, or a second New Zealand team, will be the front-runners to make their way into the NRL given the enormous timezone advantage it will give broadcasters.

Perth in particular has proven a desire for top flight rugby league with large crowds attending both club and Origin games in recent years.

But the Tigers - who have not confirmed whether they will run as the Firehawks again or pick a different name - have confirmed on Tuesday that they will launch their bid to become Team 18 on Wednesday morning at the same time as they open their redeveloped stadium.

Langlands Park - Totally Workwear Stadium as per its sponsored name - has a new grandstand named after rugby league great Des Morris which will be opened on Wednesday, and has seen the facilities at the club undergo a $10 million revamp.

Despite that, should they be successful, it's likely they would play a bulk of their games at Suncorp Stadium, which could yet be another factor for the NRL to consider given the drive to put more content on Lang Park - it now hosts the Broncos, ten Dolphins' home games and magic rounds, amounting to 30 regular season games per year.

They have played in the QLD Cup since the 1996 season and are currently affiliated with the Melbourne Storm, who send players to both the Tigers and the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The deal between the Tigers in the QLD Cup and the Storm in the NRL is scheduled to run until at least the end of the 2024 season.