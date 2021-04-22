Kotoni Staggs

Arguably the most talked about on the market, Staggs is sure to be on the end of several lucrative offers between the Broncos and rival clubs.

Despite battling an ACL injury for the better part of a year, the 22-year-old has shown plenty of power and pace to warrant a contract close to seven figures.

The Broncos are set to throw a large sum to their star centre and will likely have the budget to do so given Anthony Milford’s $1 million deal expires at season’s end.

While the Titans have reportedly pulled out of the race, Parramatta and Canterbury have been closely linked to prying the New South Wales gun to his home state.

More likely than not Staggs will remain at Red Hill, but the entire situation that surrounds him looks to be fragile and could be flipped on its head in an instant.

Landing Spot: Remains at Broncos

Nicho Hynes

Is unfortunately kept at second-fiddle in the fullback order given Clive Churchill medallist Ryan Papenhuyzen has the No,.1 jumper locked for the long-haul.

There is no doubt Hynes will be heavily targeted in 2021 as he firms as key member in the small crop of available fullbacks in the open market.

Dragon Matt Dufty is another who is facing an uncertain future and could spark interest should this be his last season in the Red V, while Cowboys playmaker Scott Drinkwater is also in-demand.

The Warriors are sure to be keen on filling the void Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will leave in Auckland and could see Nicho Hynes take over the helm while Reece Walsh continues to develop.

Canterbury will also inquire into how they can bolster their fullback stocks and Hynes would shape as a very formidable option.

Landing Spot: New Zealand Warriors

Xavier Coates

Has been closely linked to the Melbourne Storm after holding talks with Craig Bellamy last year.

As exciting and explosive as the Maroons flyer is, Staggs will likely stand as the Broncos’ priority signing and could force Coates on the outer should Kevin Walters have to choose between the two rising stars.

The Storm will see Coates as a suitable successor to the departing Josh Addo-Carr, while the Titans have also expressed interest of their own in potentially keeping the 20-year-old in Queensland.

Another impressive start to the season is sure to see Coates’ stocks sky-rocket after making an impactful debut in the 2020 State of Origin series.

Landing Spot: Melbourne Storm

Adam Reynolds

The saga that surrounds the South Sydney skipper continues to surprise many, with as many as four clubs reportedly in the race for Reynolds’ signature.

With the Bunnies standing firm on their one-year offer and Reynolds looking to secure the best deal on offer, it seems 2021 will be the premiership playmaker’s final at the Burrow.

With North Queensland securing Chad Townsend to a three-year deal, you can put a line through the Cowboys to continue a chase for Reynolds.

The Broncos and Sharks have been the two parties most interested in halfback’s signature given Townsend’s departure and the halves headaches Kevin Walters is currently facing.

Wests fans have cried out for the club to move for the 30-year-old, but are a doubtful suitor given the signing of Jackson Hastings and Luke Brooks’ long-term deal.

Landing Spot: Cronulla Sharks

Moses Mbye

Having been given permission by the Tigers to seek a new home for next season, Mbye’s time at Concord is coming to an end.

The versatile playmaker has failed to ignite the form that saw him represent Queensland in 2019 and is now looking for a return to his home state in hope of rejuvenating his career.

The Broncos and Cowboys are both looking to revitalise their halves and Mbye, while likely playing in a supporting role, would be a formidable acquisition for either club.

The Tigers are likely to pay a sum of Mbye’s heavy contract, meaning the 27-year-old could walk to a rival club on a cheap deal.

The Cowboys will be without Michael Morgan and Jake Clifford by next year and will gain the services of Chad Townsend, but could see Mbye as a valuable buy to come off the pine.

The Broncos are crying out for a leader in their halves as Anthony Milford is demoted to the Queensland Cup and Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft look to steer a sinking ship.

Landing Spots: Brisbane Broncos