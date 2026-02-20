As the 2026 NRL season encroaches, both the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm face major challenges with key injuries ahead of the new campaign.

For the Roosters, the recent hand injury of hooker Reece Robson has created a reshuffle that will be carried out for up to two months.

While the Storm must navigate life without star winger Xavier Coates for a minimum of three months.

Both unexpected injuries are bound to affect team performance, but now the real challenge lies in how each coach navigates this period to ensure their side isn't playing catch-up by mid-season.

How will the Roosters replace Robson?

The Roosters' season has been thrown into flux following Robson's injury.

Fortunately, the club boasts depth in the hooker position, giving them several options.

Origin star Connor Watson is likely to delay taking the assumed number 13 jersey, instead assisting with the spine.

Depending on form, veterans like Radley or young gun Blake Steep could step into the lock role.

If Steep does not start, he could still contribute from the bench as a utility forward.

Meanwhile, Watson could shift to nine—a position he's familiar with—leaving Beniah Ioelu to occupy jersey 14.

With new bench rules, this jersey doesn't require a strict utility, allowing Ioelu to still cement himself in Robinson's top 19 despite being a specialist hooker.

Watson and Ioelu have already formed a strong partnership, mirroring the injured Robson's playing style.

Depending on Ioelu's form, either could start at nine or 14, injecting flair while maintaining structure.

While the loss of Robson is disruptive, the Roosters' depth suggests they can adapt.

How will the Storm replace Coates?

For the Melbourne Storm, the news is more concerning.

Losing Xavier Coates, a pivotal member of their backline and aerial threat, is a significant blow.

The simplest scenario involves signing Zac Lomax, who would step in on the wing, and later swap to the other wing when Coates recovers.

This plan, however, is contingent on the signing going through amidst a messy legal battle.

If Lomax is unable to be contracted at the Storm, rookie Moses Leo is the most likely replacement.

The 28-year-old made his debut in Round 5 last season and brings experience from New Zealand Rugby Sevens.

Unfortunately, Leo sustained a shoulder fracture last year, limiting his NRL exposure to just two games, alongside five appearances in the NSW Cup for North Sydney Bears.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy will be taking a gamble, but this week's performance will be a true test of Leo's ability to handle the responsibilities of a Melbourne wing, particularly in replicating Coates' aerial threat.